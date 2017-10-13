India vs Australia 2017

Four arrested for allegedly pelting stones on Australian team bus in Guwahati

Police Commissioner Hiren Chandra Nath stated that two were class 12 students while the others work in a shop.

by 
Twitter

Four juveniles were arrested on Sunday for allegedly throwing stones at the Australia’s team bus after the Twenty20 International match that India lost at Guwahati last week, Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay at Guwahati.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Chandra Nath said of the four arrested, two were class 12 students while the other two work in a shop. “They were drunk. They had watched the match on their mobile phones in nearby areas. India’s defeat agitated them and when they saw the bus coming out of the stadium, one of them threw a stone on the bus. They fled from the scene after that,” he said.

The police had arrested two persons a day after the incident. However, their involvement in the incident has not yet been established. “Investigation is going on. If we find that the two who were arrested earlier were not involved, then we will pray to the court to release them,” Nath said.

The four juveniles were arrested in connection with the October 10 incident, where stones were thrown at the Australian team bus when the David Warner-led side was returning from the stadium after defeating hosts India in a T20 match, Sahay told a press conference. Sahay said that the police were working to solve the case on an urgent basis. “Entire police force got involved to find out the culprits,” he said. The entire security drill is being upgraded following the incident, which had brought the state a “bad name”, he said.

“Every citizen of the state was concerned how this incident took place. It gave us a chance to review and now we have to upgrade our security so that such incidents never occur again,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.