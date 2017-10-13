Four arrested for allegedly pelting stones on Australian team bus in Guwahati

Four juveniles were arrested on Sunday for allegedly throwing stones at the Australia’s team bus after the Twenty20 International match that India lost at Guwahati last week, Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay at Guwahati.
Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Chandra Nath said of the four arrested, two were class 12 students while the other two work in a shop. “They were drunk. They had watched the match on their mobile phones in nearby areas. India’s defeat agitated them and when they saw the bus coming out of the stadium, one of them threw a stone on the bus. They fled from the scene after that,” he said.
The police had arrested two persons a day after the incident. However, their involvement in the incident has not yet been established. “Investigation is going on. If we find that the two who were arrested earlier were not involved, then we will pray to the court to release them,” Nath said.
The four juveniles were arrested in connection with the October 10 incident, where stones were thrown at the Australian team bus when the David Warner-led side was returning from the stadium after defeating hosts India in a T20 match, Sahay told a press conference. Sahay said that the police were working to solve the case on an urgent basis. “Entire police force got involved to find out the culprits,” he said. The entire security drill is being upgraded following the incident, which had brought the state a “bad name”, he said.
“Every citizen of the state was concerned how this incident took place. It gave us a chance to review and now we have to upgrade our security so that such incidents never occur again,” he added.