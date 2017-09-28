An eye on the future: Prithvi Shaw asked to play in Ranji Trophy instead of U-19 Asia Cup

The All-India junior selection committee has asked star batsman Prithvi Shaw to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy instead of representing India U-19 at the Asia Cup in Malaysia.
The 17-year-old made an instant impact for Mumbai after being drafted into Ranji Trophy in the semi-finals last season. After making a telling impact in the semis and the finals, Shaw’s rich vein for form continued in the Duleep Trophy final, where he slammed 154.
Shaw is now a first-choice pick in the playing XI for the 40-time Ranji champions. The board’s trust in the highly-rated batsman was evident with him making the cut for the India A side for the first three one-day games against New Zealand.
Shaw, who first came to prominence after cracking a record-shattering 546 as a 13-year-old in the 2013 the Harris Shield, was also picked in the Board President’s XI squad with Shreyas Iyer leading the side.
The fourth edition of the Under-19 Asia Cup will be played in Malaysia between November 9-20. Gujarat batsman Himanshu Rana will lead the side.
The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be played in India, but was moved to Kuala Lampur after the Pakistan Cricket Board refused to travel. The tournament will have a round-robin and playoffs format. Three-time champions India won the 2016 edition after beating Sri Lanka in the final at Colombo.
Squad:
Himanshu Rana (c), Abhishek Sharma (vice-captain), Atharva Taide, Manjot Kalra, Salman Khan, Anuj Rawat, Harvik Desai, Riyan Parag, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Tanush Kotian, Darshan Nalkande, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aditya Thakare, Mandeep Singh.