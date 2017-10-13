indian cricket

I found out through newspapers that I had failed the Yo-Yo test, says Washington Sundar

The 18-year-old had flunked the test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

by 
IANS

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has impressed in recent times but failed the coveted Yo-Yo test, on Sunday, said he was hopeful of clearing it in future but revealed that he got know about the result after reading it in the papers the next day.

Sundar, who shone in this year’s Indian Premier League for Rising Pune Supergiant and recently picked up a 11-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy final, had flunked the Yo-Yo test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He hit his maiden first-class ton and told reporters at the end of the second day’s play in the Ranji Trophy group match against Tripura that he took the (Yo-Yo) test in Bengaluru, but did not get to know about the result the same day nor was there any observation from those at NCA.

“There was no observation as such. I just went there and did the Yo-Yo test. The next day I came back home and I woke up and saw in newspapers that Washington flunked the fitness tests. Nobody spoke to me. I got to know the results later and did not get to know there on the same day from them,” he said. Asked if there were any inputs or directives from NCA, Sundar said “If they call me for a test, I will definitely go. I hope they will call me. Hopefully, I’ll clear the test in the future.”

‘I think I’m an opening batsman’

The left-hander, who shone on day one with a splendid knock of 156 not out after Tripura were dismissed for 258, said he was happy to get the chance to open and make it count. “Obviously, it feels good for any youngster to score a hundred. I got an opportunity to open the innings and I really wanted to make use of the opportunity and I’m glad,” he said.

Though he got to don the opener’s role owing to Murali Vijay’s absence due to a neck spasm, Sundar said he was ready to play at any slot. “Yeah, I think I’m an opening batsman and I enjoy opening the innings wherever I play. But wherever the team wants me to play, I should be ready and should be good enough to contribute in whatever role I may be given.

Asked if he was disappointed that he didn’t get more opportunities as a bowler in the previous match against Andhra Pradesh, Sundar said, “Not at all. Because I know Ashwin. I know he is the no 1 Test bowler or all-rounder. So it is definitely important for me to understand those things as well. It’s easy to get frustrated or anything. But I wasn’t even disappointed or upset.

On whether he would have to relinquish the opening slot once Vijay is back, the left-hander said, “I’m definitely ready for that. Whatever the team needs, I should be able to do that. That’s what is needed from a youngster like me.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.