Indian hockey

The Harendra Singh era begins: Rani Rampal to captain India in Asia Cup Hockey

The team has five changes from their Europe Tour of Netherlands and Belgium.

by 
Hockey India

Striker Rani Rampal will captain an 18-member Indian team at the ninth women’s Asia Cup, which starts from October 28 at Kakamigahara City, Japan. Senior goalkeeper Savita has been named as the vice-captain of the side. The team selected by Hockey India for the upcoming Asia Cup has five changes from their Europe Tour of Netherlands and Belgium.

Experienced defender Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam makes a comeback into the team while forwards Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur and Sonika have also been included. Apart from the inclusions, the goal will be kept by Savita and Rajani Etimarpu while Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Suman Devi Thoudam and Gurjit Kaur will man the defence.

The midfield will feature Namita Toppo, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz and Neha Goyal while Rani, Vandana Katariya and Lalremsiami will feature in the forward line. This will be the first assignment for new head coach Harendra Singh. He will be looking towards a strong performance in Japan with qualification for next year’s World Cup in London being his top priority.

“We have a very good blend of youth and experience within our team which will help us in negating the tasks ahead of us at the women’s Asia Cup. The team has played against higher ranked teams in the build-up to the tournament which has helped us in improving our game.

We have made several minors adjustments and improvements in our game so that we don’t repeat unforced errors in our play. We will be aiming to win the women’s Asia Cup 2017 in order to qualify for next year’s World Cup,” said Singh said.

Captain Rani too, is confident that the team can perform up to its potential at the women’s Asia Cup. “We have made improvements in our game wherever it was necessary. I feel the team is playing well as a unit and there is a good sense of cohesion in our squad. We are looking forward to performing well in Japan so that we can qualify for the World Cup,” she said.

India have been placed in Pool A alongside China, Malaysia and Singapore and will start their campaign against the latter on October 28.

Squad:


Goalkeepers: Savita (vc), Rajani Etimarpu Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Suman Devi Thokam, Gurjit Kaur Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Namita Toppo, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal Forwards: Rani Rampal (c), Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Sonika, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur.

(With inputs from PTI)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.