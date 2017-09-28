Premier League

Chelsea stunned, City dazzle: Five things we learnt from Premier League this weekend

The defending champions were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace who registered their first win of the season.

by 
Reuters

Chelsea came unstuck as Crystal Palace finally found the scoring touch, while Arsenal were exposed in a shocking loss at Watford. Manchester City ran riot against Stoke, but Manchester United took the safety-first approach at Liverpool.

Here are five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend:

Mourinho cannot change his spots

With his side flying high at home and abroad, Manchester United’s trip to a fragile Liverpool seemed to represent an opportunity for Jose Mourinho to mastermind a statement victory that would send out a resounding message about the strength of United’s title challenge.

This being Mourinho, he saw things differently, setting his side out to sit deep and defend and coming away with a point after a 0-0 draw that was every bit as forgettable as the previous goalless stalemate between the teams at Anfield 12 months previously.

United have matched their record points tally after eight games of a season in the Premier League era, but with Manchester City destroying Stoke City 7-2 to move two points clear at the top of the table, they have lost the initiative in the title race.

Eriksen ends Wembley woe

Christian Eriksen finally ended Tottenham’s Wembley jinx as the Danish midfielder sealed a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Tottenham had struggled badly at the English national stadium in recent years and their temporary move there while White Hart Lane is being rebuilt was turning in a nightmare after they failed to win their first three league games there.

Aside from a Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, Wembley has been a house of horrors for Tottenham, who were unbeaten at home in the league at White Hart Lane last season. Eriksen’s 47th-minute winner gave them some home comfort at last and the north Londoners will hope it’s more than a brief respite.

Fragile Arsenal exposed again

Arsene Wenger raged at the “scandalous” penalty decision that sparked Arsenal’s shock 2-1 defeat against Watford, but Hornets striker Troy Deeney had a more convincing answer to the Gunners’ woes.

Beaten for the first time in eight games in all competitions after Tom Cleverley’s stoppage-time strike, Arsenal once again looked painfully fragile when Watford began to test them physically in the second half at Vicarage Road. So, while Wenger felt Richarlison’s theatrical fall under Hector Bellerin’s challenge shouldn’t have led to the penalty that Deeney converted for Watford’s equaliser, it was the goalscorer’s suggestion that Arsenal lack fight that rang true.

“I’m not going to be the one to tell Mr Wenger about himself, but there’s a reason why they lost and it wasn’t because of one penalty. I’ll have to watch what I say. It’s (having) a bit of cojones, a bit of nuts,” Deeney crowed.

Man City may be even better than we thought

Manchester City are frightening. Very frightening.

Pep Guardiola’s team have caught the eye this season with some devastating attacking football, which reached a new high on Saturday in a 7-2 demolition of Stoke. The visitors clawed their way back into the game from 3-0 down to trail by a single goal, but City merely shrugged and stepped up a gear, scoring another four in a spell of sumptuous football – and that was without their main striker Sergio Aguero.

They are the first top-flight team to score 29 goals in their first eight league games of the season since Everton in 1894-95. Some said Guardiola – trophyless in his first season at City – could not successfully import his brand of possession-based football into the Premier League. At the moment he’s enjoying proving his critics wrong.

Palace know where the goal is after all

Crystal Palace were getting used to breaking unwanted records left, right and centre.

Pointless and scoreless after seven games, Chelsea would not have been their ideal opponents. But in the shock of the season so far, the champions were beaten 2-1 at Selhurst Park, courtesy of a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal and a Wilfried Zaha winner.

Suddenly, their situation does not appear quite so perilous – they are still rock bottom of the Premier League but are not far from safety and the clubs immediately above them are not setting the world alight.

Manager Roy Hodgson has previously saved Fulham when they looked doomed to relegation in 2008, taking nine points from his final three games. Could his team have started their great escape?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.