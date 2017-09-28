Table tennis: Selena Selvakumar bags two more gold medals at the Egypt Junior and Cadet Open

India paddler Selena Selvakumar completed a golden sweep at the Egypt Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Open by winning the junior girls’ singles and doubles titles on Sunday.
The 17-year-old claimed the girls’ team gold on Friday to make it three out of three. Selvakumar remained unbeaten throughout the 2017 ITTF World Junior Circuit event.
The top seed had to dig deep to win the singles gold, with her last two matches against the Alhodaby sisters going down to the wire. She first overcame eighth-seeded Mariam Alhodaby 4-3 (11-9, 11- 8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5) in the semi-final. In the final, she beat second seeded Marwa Alhodaby 4-3 (11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-4).
Selena paired up with Nigeria’s Esther Oribamise in the doubles. They beat the Egypt-Greek duo of Farida Badawy and Malamatenia Papadimitriou 3-2 (11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9) in the final to clinch the gold.