2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa U-17 World Cup: France vs Spain promises to be the match of the first knockout round

The battle between two European powerhouses promises to be a blockbuster.

by 
@FIFACom / Twitter

On a roll after three wins on the trot in the group stage, former champions France face fellow European powerhouse Spain in a potentially high voltage round of 16 clash in Guwahati on Tuesday.

France have entered into this tournament not as one of the four automatic qualifiers from Europe, after featuring in a fifth place play-off match. But they have been having a brilliant run so far in India, their easier group notwithstanding.

The 2001 champions beat tournament debutants New Caledonia 7-1, then prevailed over Japan 2-1 in a close game before thrashing Central American side Honduras 5-1. The ‘Les Bleuets’ have scored the highest number of goals (14) in the group stages.

They will, however, face their toughest test of the tournament in the form of Spain, the European champions. Just five months back, Spain had beaten France 3-1 in the UEFA European U-17 Championships quarterfinals.

Star striker Amine Gouiri had given France the lead in that match before Mateu Morey, Abel Ruiz and Sergio Gomez had replied for Spain to register a resounding victory. Gouiri has been in excellent form in the group stage in India and he is the current leading scorer with five strikes to his name.

Mateu Morey, Abel Ruiz and Sergio Gomez are all in the Spanish side in India and it should be an interesting tussle of supremacy between the two European sides at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium.

Spain have come into this tournament as one of the favourites and are seeking their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup title but they have struggled to live up to the expectations so far.

The ‘La Rojita’ lost to another tournament favourite Brazil 1-2 in their campaign opener and then beat Niger (4-0) and North Korea (2-0) to qualify for the round of 16 as runners-up from Group D.

Their final match against North Korea showed their attacking frailties as they needed a late goal to put the match away after taking an early lead.

The Spaniards dominated possession and repeatedly threatened the North Korean goal but had to be content with just two goals and the side’s finishing must be a worry for coach Santiago Denia.

It could be a matter of time the Spaniards rediscover their brand of football that is synonymous with the Iberian nation. With six players from FC Barcelona’s famous academy La Masia and five from Real Madrid academy, this team has what it takes.

To defeat France, wonderkids like Barcelona’s youth team player and captain Abel Ruiz and Valencia starlet Ferran Torres will have to make an impact.

Ruiz of La Masia academy has been courted by top Premier League clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea while Torres is another bright prospect of Spanish football with two La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid having shown interest in the young striker.

On the other hand, Gouiri has continued from where he has left at the European qualifying event where he had scored a record nine goals. The Lyon player has been in his brilliant form scoring France’s two goals in the 2-1 win over Japan and then finding the target against Honduras after coming as a substitute.

Teams:

France: Brahia Bernard, Yahia Fofana, Illan Meslier, Melvin Bard, William Bianda, Vincent Collet, Maxime Lacroix, Batista Mendy, Andy Pelmard, Oumar Solet, Yacine Adli, Maxence Caqueret, Claudio Gomes, Alan Kerouedan, Mathias Picouleau, Lenny Pintor, Aurelien Tchouameni, Alexis Flips, Willem Geubbels, Amine Gouiri, Wilson Isidor.

Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz. Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.