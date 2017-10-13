Ranji Trophy: Jadeja’s all-round show fires Saurashtra to big win over Jammu & Kashmir

Ravindra Jadeja bagged seven wickets after scoring a double hundred to guide Saurashtra to an innings-and-212-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir on day three of the Group B Ranji Trophy match on Monday.

As many as 16 wickets fell on the day after Jammu and Kashmir started at 103/4.

Jadeja, after completing a double hundred on day two, took four wickets in the first innings while the remaining were picked up by another left-arm spinner, Dharmendersinh Jadeja.

The visitors were all out for 156 in the first innings and were asked to follow on.

Jammu and Kashmir batted better in the second innings but they still looked nowhere near getting close to Saurashtra’s mammoth first innings of 624/7 declared.

While the two Jadejas ran riot in the first innings, Saurashtra offie Vandit Jivrajani ran through the opposition batting in the second essay.

Eventually, Jammu and Kashmir were bowled for 256 in their second innings with Puneet Bisht and Ram Dayal scoring half centuries.

As expected, Ravindra Jadeja was named the man of the match and his performance is a reminder to the selectors.

Brief scores (Group B):

Saurashtra 624/7 decl beat J&K 156 & 256 (Bisht 55, Dayal 56; Jivrajani 6/79, Jadeja 3/69).

Rajasthan 423 vs Jharkhand 265 (Tiwary 83; Pankaj Singh 4/48) & 95/1.

Kerala 208 & 203 (Piyush Chawla 3/66, Siddharth Desai 6/80) vs Gujarat 307 & 22/1.

Karnataka dominate Assam

Karnataka are well on their way to achieving an outright win against Assam, who were left tottering at 169/6 when the third day’s play of the Group A was stopped due to bad weather.

The visitors required 155 runs to avoid an innings defeat, with the hosts declaring their innings at 469/7.

Karnataka added 42 runs to their overnight 427 for before losing centurion Krishnappa Gowtham in the first hour of the day.

The all-rounder, who was batting on 147, added only two more runs before he was caught and bowled by Arup Das.

He cracked ten boundaries and six sixes in his 149, which came off 170 deliveries.

Shreyas Gopal made 50 after adding 12 runs to his overnight 38 while skipper Vinay Kumar hammered 27 from 29 balls.

Brief scores (Group A):

Assam 145 & 169/6 vs Karnataka 469/7 (K Gowtham 149, Ravikumar Samarth 123).

Delhi 447 vs Railways 136 (Manan Sharma 4/50, Vikas Mishra 3/37, Ishant Sharma 3/20) & 157/6 f/o (Nitin Bhille 54*, Vikas Mishra 2/27, Manan Sharma 2/44).

Hyderabad vs UP No play possible.

Rain plays spoilsport in Chennai

Rain played spoilsport in the Group C match between Tamil Nadu and Tripura at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here with only seven overs being possible on the third day.

Resuming at the overnight score of 332/2, the home side lost two wickets including that of centurion MS Washington Sundar and finished the day at 357/4 in 88 overs, taking a lead of 99 runs over Tripura in the first innings.

The left-handed opener fell for the addition of just three runs to his overnight score of 156, caught by Yashpal Singh off Abhijit Sarkar.

Dinesh Karthik, who flew down from Hyderabad where he was part of the India team for the T20 series against Australia, to play this game, lasted just seven deliveries for his five.

He hit one four before becoming Sarkar’s second wicket.

Test star Ravichandran Ashwin joined Baba Indrajith (89 batting) in the middle and a few deliveries later, the rains arrived and play had to be stopped.

A combination of persistent rain and bad light meant an early end to the day’s play.

The truncated third day would affect Tamil Nadu’s hopes of an outright victory.

The team had conceded the first innings lead in the drawn encounter against Andhra Pradesh in the opening round.

Brief scores (Group C):

Tripura 258 (Smit Patel 99, K Vignesh 4/41) vs Tamil Nadu 357/4 (MS Washington Sundar 159, B Indrajith 89*, Abhinav Mukund 76, Abhijit Sarkar 2/43).

Baroda 373 (Swapnil Singh 88, A Sheth 70*, Vishnu Solanki 61, B Ayyappa 4/69) vs Andhra Pradesh 505/9 in 139.4 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 150, Ricky Bhui 145, A Sheth 5/77).

Madhya Pradesh 409 (Naman Ojha 180, Ankit Sharma 67, Akash Parkar 4/70) vs Mumbai 415/8 (Jay Bista 135, Surya Kumar Yadav 91, Siddesh Lad 82).