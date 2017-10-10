2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa Under-17 World Cup: High-flying Iran take on struggling Mexico in the round of 16

Iran are unbeaten so far in the tournament.

by 
FIFA / Twitter

High on confidence after a strong show in the group stage, Asian powerhouse Iran would look to keep their unbeaten run intact when they face Mexico in a pre-quarterfinal match of the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Goa on Tuesday.

Iran have enjoyed a good run in this tournament, beating Guinea (3-1), Germany (4-0) and Costa Rica (3-0) to top Group C. They would be looking to keep the momentum going in their bid to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in their fourth appearance in the tournament.

Iran will, however, be without their key defender and captain Mohammed Ghobeishavi for tomorrow’s match after he received a yellow card against Costa Rica, his second in the tournament.

Coach Abbas Chamanianian took Ghobeishavi’s absence in his stride, saying these things happen in football.

“Our main focus for tomorrow’s match is to play a collective game just like we did in the league phase especially against Germany which was the best in the tournament. Now we are looking to do the same against Mexico who will pose a threat with their physical built and stamina and speedy runs,” the Iran coach said.

Iran’s confidence is sky high after three wins on the trot, especially after a 4-0 thrashing of European powerhouse Germany in their second match. Their strikers have been among goals, defence has looked compact so far and they have conceded just one goal in the tournament.

Younis Delgi and Allahyar Sayyad have been brilliant upfront as well and have been involved in almost every chance Iran have created.

Mohammad Ghaderi and Mohamad Sharifi have been lively in the midfield. Iran are good in the air and take advantage of the dead ball situations. And they are fast on the counter-attacks as well.

The farthest Iran had progressed at the Fifa U-17 World Cup was the round of 16. They’ve matched that already and must be looking to go further and improve their record. Coach Abbas Chamanyan said they expect to at least be in the semi-finals.

Two-time Champions Mexico have not had a great tournament so far, considering that they came here as Central American champions.

They finished third in Group F and qualified for the round of 16 without a win – as one of the four best third-placed teams. They earned the least number of points (two points) in the group stage among the round of 16 qualifiers.

They drew their first match against Iraq (1-1) and then lost to England (2-3) before drawing against Chile (0-0).

Mexico, who play a one-touch game and are known for their attacking flair, have not lived up to the expectations.

Mexico coach Mario Arteaga said he wants to forget the past performances and look afresh for this knockout match.

“We had a difficult first phase in the tournament and luckily made here in the knock-out phase. We want to put our poor performance behind and looking to give our best to win tomorrow,” stated Arteaga.

Teams:

Iran: Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh, Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi, Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari DEhghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.

Mexico: Victor Diaz, Cesar Lopez De Alba, Cesar Rafael Ramos, Alan Maeda Luevanos, Luis Alejandro Salcedo, Oscar Haret Ortega, Carlos Alejandro Robles, Adrian Hernandez, Sergio Villarreal Lozano, Raul Martin Sandoval, Luis Javier Avila, Carlos Eduardo Guerrero, Alexis Gutierrez Torres, Diego Lainez Leyva, Deivoon Alexander Rico, Jesus Andres Alvarez, Marco Antonio Zarco; Ian Jairo Torres, Roberto Carlos De la Rosa, Cesar Saul Huerta, Daniel Guadalupe Lopez.

Match starts at 5pm.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.