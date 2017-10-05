Badminton

Badminton: Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap make winning starts to world junior championships

Purva Barve and Aryamann Tandon were the only two Indian singles players out of eight who lost on Monday.

by 
BWF

India had a good opening day at the badminton world junior championships in Indonesia, with six out of the eight singles shuttlers in action reaching the third round.

While men’s second seed Lakshya Sen, 13th seed Kartikey Gulshan Kumar, women’s eighth seed Aakarshi Kashyap, and the unseeded Ashmita Chaliha received first-round byes, Rahul Bharadwaj and Gayatri Gopichand came through two rounds on Monday to reach the third.

Sen was up against Mate Balint of Hungary and needed only 17 minutes to dispatch him 21-15, 21-5. Kashyap too barely broke a sweat as she thrashed Egypt’s Hana Hesham Mohamed 21-9, 21-4 in just 15 minutes.

Kumar was also barely tested by Poland’s Tymoteusz Malik 21-7, 21-9, while Chaliha was given a tough fight by Vietnam’s Thi Phuong Thuy Tran before the Indian came through 21-13, 14-21, 21-19.

Bharadwaj cruised past Maldives’ Mohamed Arslaan Ali 21-3, 21-4 in 14 minutes in the first round, before beating Bulgaria’s Alex Popov 21-5, 21-6 in 19 minutes. Gopichand beat Poland’s Wiktoria Dabczynska 21-8, 21-12, before sending South Africa’s Anicka Bestbier packing 21-4, 21-11.

Purva Barve and Aryamann Tandon were the two Indians who stumbled at the first hurdle. Barve battled for 51 minutes against Poland’s Asty Dwi Widyaningrum before losing 21-19, 13-21, 16-21. Tandon was up against sixth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan and was never really in the match, losing 10-21, 12-21.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.