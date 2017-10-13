New Zealand in India

‘Tired of this question’: Shreyas Iyer is not losing sleep over India exclusion

The 22-year-old, who will captain the Board President’s XI against New Zealand in a warm-up game, made it clear that his job is to keep performing.

Shreyas Iyer via Facebook

He has been on the fringes of the Indian team for quite some time now with his prolific performances but Shreyas Iyer is not yet ready to lose his sleep over not getting a chance to play for India after his last-minute inclusion in the squad for the Dharamshala Test against Australia.

Iyer, who will captain the Board President’s XI against New Zealand in a warm-up game on Tuesday, made it clear that his job is to keep performing.

“As I told you before, my job is to keep performing. I won’t be thinking what the selectors are thinking,” Iyer said when asked if Tuesday’s game was an opportunity to impress the selectors.

“When you have runs backing you up, you can go in with full confidence. When you get a good start again in a new game, you want to ensure that you convert them into big scores. But whatever runs I have scored is past now. Tomorrow is a new day and I am looking forward to it,” the 22-year-old batsman added.

‘My motivation is enjoying cricket’

Iyer has scored heavily in Ranji Trophy in the past seasons. He even notched up a double hundred against Australia for India A earlier this year. Still he is knocking the doors to enter the Indian team.

Asked if he was frustrated of not being picked up for India, Iyer was blunt in his reply saying he did not wish to speak about it.

“No, I am tired of this question, to be honest. I wouldn’t like to reply at all. I think I have given all my answers previously. Again and again, I don’t want to talk about it,” he said, sounding irritated.

“My motivation is enjoying cricket, and that’s what I do. I love playing cricket. It’s my passion. I love to score in every match, and that’s what my aim is every time I go to the ground,” the Mumbai-batsman said.

On Tuesday’s game, Iyer says its an important game for them as much as it is for the opposition, even though it’s only a warm-up encounter.

“We youngsters treat this game as an opportunity. We will try to give our best,” he added.

