‘We have won because we have played as a unit’: Rohit Sharma on India’s successful run

On Monday, India opener Rohit Sharma said that playing as a cohesive unit has been the primary reason for Indian cricket team’s stupendous success across formats in recent times, reported PTI.

“The way we are playing, credit goes to everyone. Because irrespective of whether you play for a city or country, you have to win a match and it is not an easy task. We have won six back-to-back series because we have played together as a unit,” said Rohit.

In the limited overs format, India defeated West Indies 3-1 and Sri Lanka 5-0 in their respective countries. Recently, Australia was demolished 4-1 in India.

The right-handed batsman was speaking to reporters after the launch of Adidas Uprising 3.0 here. Unless a team performs collectively, it is difficult to sustain performances.

“If you (the team) want to win a tournament, it not that that one or two players will perform and you will win. It is essential that everybody contributes as this is a team sport. We are going towards a goal and that I think is good for team. The way the team is thinking that is in one direction, which is helping the side and everyone is contributing, not just one or two players,” Rohit added.

Asked whether the goal was 2019 World Cup, Rohit said, “See, there is one and half year for the World Cup. Now, it will be too early for me to comment on it. Yes, our aim is the 2019 World Cup and the preparations are on. Like our selectors, coach and captain have said the way our team is playing and the combination of the team has been made keeping the World Cup in mind. It is clear that what the team (management) wants from the players.”

India play New Zealand in a three-match one-day series and as many T20s.

On the series, Rohit said, “We haven’t thought what we will do. When we will reach the hotel then the preparations will start. Our goal will be to beat any team whom we play against”.