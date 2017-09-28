2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa U-17 World Cup: Germany, USA pull off dominant performances to book quarter-final berths

The European giants routed Colombia 4-0, while the Americans drubbed Paraguay 5-0.

by 
Fifa via Twitter

Germany produced a combination of sublime skills and brute power as they laid bare Colombia’s defensive frailties with a clinical 4-0 victory in their pre- quarterfinal match in the Fifa U-17 World Cup on Monday.

Captain and star striker Jann-Fiete Arp (7th and 65th) struck twice while Yann Bisseck (39th) and John Yeboah (49th) scored a goal each to help Germany reach the quarterfinals.

Germany, who’s best show in the tournament has been a runners-up finish way back in the first edition in 1985, now face the winners of the pre-quarterfinal match between Brazil and Honduras on October 18 in Kochi in the quarterfinals to be played in Kolkata on October 22.

If Brazil happen to win their pre quarter-finals, it will be a mouth-watering quarter-final clash between the colts teams of the two footballing giants.

Germany had struggled to get the goals against their opponents in a relatively easier Group C but their strikers had a field day on Monday, taking cracks at will as the Colombian defence put up an apology of a performance.

USA ease through

On Monday, Timothy Weah (centre) became the first player from USA to score a hat-trick in a Fifa U-17 World Cup. Photo: Fifa via Twitter
On Monday, Timothy Weah (centre) became the first player from USA to score a hat-trick in a Fifa U-17 World Cup. Photo: Fifa via Twitter

Striker Timothy Weah lived upto his famous surname with a spectacular hat-trick that enabled the United States of America rout Paraguay 5-0 in the other pre quarter-final.

In a fast-paced encounter, the Americans put up their best performance of the tournament to make it to their sixth quarterfinals of the U-17 showpiece event.

Weah, son of former AC Milan and Liberian legend George Weah showed why Paris Saint-Germain have decided to invest in his talent.

USA had finished third in Group A while Paraguay had topped Group B and today’s pre-quarterfinal match was expected to be a tight one but in the end it turned out to be a completely one-sided match as the South American side never seemed to turn up.

Weah struck in the 19th, 53rd and 77th minutes while Andrew Carleton and captain Josh Sargent joined the American party in the 63rd and 74th minute in front of the 34,895 spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

USA, who had beaten India 3-0 in their campaign opener, will now play the winner of tomorrow’s pre-quarterfinal match between England and Japan. The quarterfinals will be held Margao on October 21.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.