2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa U-17 World Cup: Germany, USA pull off dominant performances to book quarter-final berths

The European giants routed Colombia 4-0, while the Americans drubbed Paraguay 5-0.

Fifa via Twitter

Germany produced a combination of sublime skills and brute power as they laid bare Colombia’s defensive frailties with a clinical 4-0 victory in their pre- quarterfinal match in the Fifa U-17 World Cup on Monday.

Captain and star striker Jann-Fiete Arp (7th and 65th) struck twice while Yann Bisseck (39th) and John Yeboah (49th) scored a goal each to help Germany reach the quarterfinals.

Germany, who’s best show in the tournament has been a runners-up finish way back in the first edition in 1985, now face the winners of the pre-quarterfinal match between Brazil and Honduras on October 18 in Kochi in the quarterfinals to be played in Kolkata on October 22.

If Brazil happen to win their pre quarter-finals, it will be a mouth-watering quarter-final clash between the colts teams of the two footballing giants.

Germany had struggled to get the goals against their opponents in a relatively easier Group C but their strikers had a field day on Monday, taking cracks at will as the Colombian defence put up an apology of a performance.

USA ease through

On Monday, Timothy Weah (centre) became the first player from USA to score a hat-trick in a Fifa U-17 World Cup. Photo: Fifa via Twitter

Striker Timothy Weah lived upto his famous surname with a spectacular hat-trick that enabled the United States of America rout Paraguay 5-0 in the other pre quarter-final.

In a fast-paced encounter, the Americans put up their best performance of the tournament to make it to their sixth quarterfinals of the U-17 showpiece event.

Weah, son of former AC Milan and Liberian legend George Weah showed why Paris Saint-Germain have decided to invest in his talent.

USA had finished third in Group A while Paraguay had topped Group B and today’s pre-quarterfinal match was expected to be a tight one but in the end it turned out to be a completely one-sided match as the South American side never seemed to turn up.

Weah struck in the 19th, 53rd and 77th minutes while Andrew Carleton and captain Josh Sargent joined the American party in the 63rd and 74th minute in front of the 34,895 spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

USA, who had beaten India 3-0 in their campaign opener, will now play the winner of tomorrow’s pre-quarterfinal match between England and Japan. The quarterfinals will be held Margao on October 21.

