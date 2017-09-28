New Zealand in India

Privileged to be part of this India team led by Virat Kohli: Dinesh Karthik

Karthik is making a return the ODI series against New Zealand after having last played against West Indies in July.

by 
JIM WATSON/AFP

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Monday said he was proud and privileged to be part of the present India team led by Virat Kohli, which has been doing very well and felt was set to leave a legacy in the next few years as one of the greatest (Indian teams) ever.

“I am proud to be part of a team that is going to leave a legacy in the next few years as one of the greatest teams India has ever seen in terms of the players that have represented the country, which is led by a fantastic leader and has some seriously good senior players,” Karthik told reporters on the sidelines of Tamil Nadu’s Group “C’ Ranji Trophy match against Tripura.

The great thing is that the bowlers are able to bat, which adds death to the side. I am honoured and privileged just to be part of this team,” he told reporters on the sidelines of Tamil Nadu’s Group C Ranji Trophy match against Tripura.

He sang praise of Kohli and said the captain was “very vibrant and very positive. He is always looking to win.”

‘Confident that I can do well’

Karthik, who is making a return to the 50-overs side for the ODIs against New Zealand after having last played in the series against West Indies in the Caribbean a few months ago, said he was happy to be back and hoped to do well if he got the opportunity.

“I feel very positive to be back in the side. I feel very confident and will try to give my best. The team set-up is very vibrant and there are good vibes in the dressing room. If I get the chance I have to make the most of it,” he said.

On what he felt was the best batting position for him in the Indian line-up, Karthik, who has played 73 ODIs and 10 T20 internationals so far, said No 4 was the best one from him and he was confident of doing well.

“Obviously No 4 is a great best position for me to bat. I have been batting at No 4 for Tamil Nadu in white ball cricket. I am confident that I can do well.”

“I am confident of fielding anywhere. It is part of my repertoire. Now that I am back-up for M S Dhoni, it is important that I keep practising and whenever given the opportunity do the best I can,” he said when asked he could adapt to fielding as he was basically a ‘keeper.

On his interaction with the team’s head coach Ravi Shastri, Karthik said: “He (Shastri) is fantastic. He had a chat with me and told me how he sees me in future. He told me what I must do. Sanjay Bangar, B Arun and R Sridhar make a formidable support staff along with Shastri,” Karthik said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.