To wish or not to wish: Kumble’s birthday throws up an old guard versus new-gen divide on Twitter

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble turned 47 on Tuesday. Not surprisingly, it became in exercise in former cricketers and fans alike hailing the leg-spinner’s exploits with the ball during his playing days.

Kumble continues to remain as India’s all-time highest wicket-taker with 956 scalps to his name. Elsewhere, Virat Kohli’s side are riding an all-time high, having registered handsome wins against Sri Lanka and Australia in recent months. Twitter can be an unforgiving place irrespective of a person’s stature and some folks were quick to dig up dirt from Kumble’s acrimonious fallout with Kohli, which led to the former stepping down from his post.

Quite incredibly, birthday wishes were split into two camps. The old guard of the Indian team, comprising of Sachin Tendukar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh, who joined hands with Kumble to set up many an Indian win, were among the first to send in their wishes. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist too, joined in.

On Dhanteras, wishing one of India's greatest Dhan @anilkumble1074 bhai a very happy birthday.

Jai jai Shiv Shambho,

Happy Birthday Jumbo ! pic.twitter.com/avEDcOgeWJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2017

Yep, best wishes @anilkumble1074 Just knocking me over once again! https://t.co/NV1oZXp1Kr — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) October 17, 2017

Thanks buddy 👍 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 17, 2017

Wishing one of India's greatest match winners , @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. May you have a great day and year ahead. pic.twitter.com/JBCvgOeIBk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2017

Thanks Ajit. 👍 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 17, 2017

Wish you a very happy birthday, Kumbels! You have been an inspiration for generations together and will continue to be one. pic.twitter.com/3vqMpqhu6E — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 17, 2017

Thanks Aakash. 👍 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 17, 2017

A perfect role model, an inspiration to many and a very humble man. Happy birthday @anilkumble1074! God bless. pic.twitter.com/2u41DG9Q7R — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2017

....and then came the uncomfortable part. All eyes were on whether the India captain and Kumble would exchange pleasantries. Clearly, expecting that from someone who quite inexplicably deleted a welcome tweet after tensions spilled over in July was a step too far.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, meanwhile, shot themselves in the foot by conveniently leaving out Kumble’s captaincy or coaching credentials that he has on his CV. BCCI frantically tried to repair the damage, deleting the tweet after being on the receiving end of a public backlash:

BCCI would later modify that to..

The current lot – torn, confused and awkward

The focus then shifted to ones who still sent their wishes. Since Kumble’s exit, none of the current crop of Indian players have opened up on what transpired behind one of the most high-profile player-coach breakdowns in recent history. At the time, Kohli was widely criticised at the culmination of the saga.

Days ago, it seemed as though senior batsman Suresh Raina inadvertently brought an end to his international career by praising Kumble’s influence in shaping left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s career. Raina and Yadav, send in their wishes. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and pacer Jasprit Bumrah were among a scarce few from India’s first-choice XI to touch base with their former coach. As Raina found out a few days ago, it merely provided an excuse for trolls to remark that Sharma, Pujara and Bumrah would go on to be benched in upcoming games.

Great fighter, role model, mentor and amazing person at heart @anilkumble1074 Happy Birthday Anil bhai, thanks for inspiring and guiding me. — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 17, 2017

Very happy birthday @anilkumble1074! Wishing you a fantastic, most amazing and an incredible day. Lots of love and success to you! 🎂✌️ pic.twitter.com/BhC65ITp11 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 17, 2017

Truly one of the legends of Indian cricket and played massive part in Indian cricket's success. Many happy returns @anilkumble1074 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 17, 2017

A very happy birthday to one of the finest players & an amazing human being. Always inspiring. Have a wonderful year ahead @anilkumble1074. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 17, 2017

Happy Birthday to one of the legends of World Cricket @anilkumble1074 . Truly an inspiration for all of us. Have a great year ahead sir.😊☺ — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 17, 2017

Happy Birthday @anilkumble1074 Sir.God bless you with all the happiness and good health. Have a great year! — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 17, 2017

And then, there were the ones with strong opinions on the Kohli-Kumble saga

So many ex cricketers wishing Kumble on his birthday today, but no one stood by him when he needed them. Cricket is no lesser than Bollywood — Anubhav. (@EyeAnubhav) October 17, 2017

October 17 also marks the birthday of one of one of the most classy batsmen to come out of the subcontinent, Sri Lankan World Cup winner Aravinda de Silva. Kumble and De Silva, as it turns out, have had quite a colourful history. The same can’t be said about Kumble and Kohli, though.