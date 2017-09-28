indian cricket

To wish or not to wish: Kumble’s birthday throws up an old guard versus new-gen divide on Twitter

Quite surprisingly, only a handful of the current crop wished their former coach.

by 
IANS

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble turned 47 on Tuesday. Not surprisingly, it became in exercise in former cricketers and fans alike hailing the leg-spinner’s exploits with the ball during his playing days.

Kumble continues to remain as India’s all-time highest wicket-taker with 956 scalps to his name. Elsewhere, Virat Kohli’s side are riding an all-time high, having registered handsome wins against Sri Lanka and Australia in recent months. Twitter can be an unforgiving place irrespective of a person’s stature and some folks were quick to dig up dirt from Kumble’s acrimonious fallout with Kohli, which led to the former stepping down from his post.

Quite incredibly, birthday wishes were split into two camps. The old guard of the Indian team, comprising of Sachin Tendukar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh, who joined hands with Kumble to set up many an Indian win, were among the first to send in their wishes. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist too, joined in.

....and then came the uncomfortable part. All eyes were on whether the India captain and Kumble would exchange pleasantries. Clearly, expecting that from someone who quite inexplicably deleted a welcome tweet after tensions spilled over in July was a step too far.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, meanwhile, shot themselves in the foot by conveniently leaving out Kumble’s captaincy or coaching credentials that he has on his CV. BCCI frantically tried to repair the damage, deleting the tweet after being on the receiving end of a public backlash:

BCCI would later modify that to..

The current lot – torn, confused and awkward

The focus then shifted to ones who still sent their wishes. Since Kumble’s exit, none of the current crop of Indian players have opened up on what transpired behind one of the most high-profile player-coach breakdowns in recent history. At the time, Kohli was widely criticised at the culmination of the saga.

Days ago, it seemed as though senior batsman Suresh Raina inadvertently brought an end to his international career by praising Kumble’s influence in shaping left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s career. Raina and Yadav, send in their wishes. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and pacer Jasprit Bumrah were among a scarce few from India’s first-choice XI to touch base with their former coach. As Raina found out a few days ago, it merely provided an excuse for trolls to remark that Sharma, Pujara and Bumrah would go on to be benched in upcoming games.

And then, there were the ones with strong opinions on the Kohli-Kumble saga

October 17 also marks the birthday of one of one of the most classy batsmen to come out of the subcontinent, Sri Lankan World Cup winner Aravinda de Silva. Kumble and De Silva, as it turns out, have had quite a colourful history. The same can’t be said about Kumble and Kohli, though.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.