‘Only recommendation and political connections get you a job’: Saqlain lashes out at PCB

The 40-year-old lambasted the system, which he says denied him the chance to work with the national team.

Reuters

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, Monday, criticised his country’s cricket system, which he says has denied him a chance to coach the national team. “I just don’t know how to work in a system, where Sifarish (recommendation) and political connections get you a job,” Saqlain said in an interview to the Express.

The tweaker, who grabbed 208 Test and 288 One-day International wickets and is credited with introducing the doosra, is disheartened at the state of affairs in the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I don’t feel disappointed at not being given a job by the Pakistan board. I feel disheartened at the way the system works and what you need to do to get a job,” he said.

Saqlain, who is currently working as spin consultant with the England and Wales Cricket Board revealed that he’d been advised by some people to use political connections to get a job in the PCB. “I can’t do these things. My qualification, experience and cricketing background is there for everyone to see. I have worked with the Australian Cricket Centre of Excellence.

I have been hired as spin consultant by the New Zealand, Bangladesh and West Indies cricket boards. I am a Level-3 coach in England. I shouldn’t need to do such things to get a job in Pakistan cricket,” Saqlain said.

‘I am the most qualified coach in Pakistan’

The 40-year-old said that he felt sad he could not contribute to Pakistan cricket. “I would love to work with the Pakistan spinners and produce some good bowlers,” he added. Saqlain also expressed his desire to aid leg-spinner Yasir Shah in elevating his game, “Yasir’s performance speaks for itself but I still feel he needs to work and improve in some areas. He needs to master the leg-spin. He is a hard-working person and he is dedicated and passionate. He just needs a little guidance,” he said.

Saqlain opined that Yasir wouldn’t have need to bowl 50 overs or more to get five wickets if the latter can make minor tweaks to his game. When ssked if the PCB had ever offered him a job with the national team, Saqlain stated that he couldn’t go asking for a job from anyone. “I would like to just apply for a post and submit my CV which speaks for itself. I am the most qualified coach in Pakistan.”

