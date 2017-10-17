Champions League

Antonio Conte banking on Chelsea’s Eden Hazard to break his Champions League hoodoo

The Belgian remains one of the tournament’s biggest enigmas.

by 
AFP

Frustrated by his past failures, Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been urged to finally stamp his mark on the Champions League.

While Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar have cemented their legendary status with headline-stealing performances in Europe’s elite club competition, Hazard remains one of the tournament’s biggest enigmas.

Hazard’s quality is without question and the Belgian midfielder has been shortlisted for the 2017 Ballon d’Or award after playing a key role in Chelsea’s Premier League title triumph last season.

But despite tormenting defenders in domestic competitions, since Hazard made his Champions League debut with Lille in 2011, the game’s grandest stage has seen frustratingly few glimpses of that exquisite talent.

With that in mind, Chelsea’s clash with Roma on Wednesday offers Hazard a chance to change the narrative.

Aware that Hazard is now in his prime years, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has issued a public challenge to a player sometimes known for letting his diffident personality have a negative effect on his performances.

“I think last season Eden played a really important season. He played very well and was really important for us to win the league,” Conte said.

“For us he showed in every game great talent and to be a really good player. This competition is very important for him and for the team.

“This competition brings you on another level and I think he has all the possibility to do this. He is a top player. I think it is the right moment.”

Hazard’s maiden Champions League voyage ended with the youngster failing to score a single goal as Lille bowed out at the group stage.

Yet, convinced of Hazard’s potential, Chelsea signed him just weeks after they won the Champions League in 2012.

However, Hazard went goalless in Europe that season as Chelsea were embarrassingly eliminated at the group stage.

False dawn

Hazard netted his first Champions League goal against Schalke in 2013 and had one of his more influential campaigns, with Chelsea reaching the semi-finals.

That proved a false dawn as disappointing last-16 exits to Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 and 2016 featured more underwhelming efforts from the Belgian.

Conte made his plea for more urgency from Hazard as Chelsea look to recover after their Premier League title defence was dented by successive defeats to Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Significantly, Hazard has been unable to replicate last season’s mesmerising form as he struggles to rediscover his sharpness following an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old needed surgery in the close-season and has been limited to only four starts for Chelsea in the current campaign.

Hazard has yet to score in eight appearances for Chelsea this term and still looked well short of his peak form when the Blues crashed to a shock 2-1 loss at Palace on Saturday.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Hazard’s slow progress has not hampered their Champions League ambitions.

He was a substitute when Conte’s side crushed Qarabag in their Group C opener before playing 82 minutes of their impressive 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid.

Keen to buy himself time to rediscover his rhythm, Hazard has tried to play down Chelsea supporters’ expectations.

“I missed football for three months and it’s not easy to come back after a big injury but I did,” he said. “I just want to play football. I will miss some games, I will play bad for some games.

“I just want to play and try to bring the best of me.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.