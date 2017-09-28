Pakistan will play in ICC world leagues only if India honours MoU between the two boards

The Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to be a part of the International Cricket Council’s World Test and One-day leagues, only if its Indian counterpart honours the MoU signed between the two boards in 2014 to play bilateral series.

“PCB will only sign on the document for participating in the World Test and ODI leagues if India fulfils its obligations to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan outlined in the MoU signed between the two boards,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi told the media in Lahore.

Giving details of the ICC meetings held in Auckland which he attended, Sethi said Pakistan’s participation in the new ICC events was conditional.

The ICC, after its meetings in Auckland, announced that nine teams would take part in the World Test league scheduled to start after the 2019 World Cup with each team playing six series on home and away basis across two years.

Similarly, the ODI league will feature 13 teams with each team playing eight home and away series in two years time.

The leagues are being launched by the ICC to make the Test and ODI formats more meaningful.

‘India should fulfill obligations’

Sethi noted that any Test or ODI league would be meaningless without Indo-Pak bilateral matches.

“The documents signed by participating boards have to be handed over to the relevant committee in three or four months time,” he said.

“We will only sign if we get what we want. India fulfilling its obligations as per the MoU in 2014,” Sethi added.

In the MoU, which Sethi signed with his Board of Control for Cricket in India counterpart, the two countries were slated to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023 with Pakistan hosting the first series in 2015/16.