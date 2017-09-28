New Zealand in India

New Zealand go down by 30 runs to Indian Board President’s XI in first warm-up match

The visitors faltered in their 296-run chase and were bowled out for 265.

by 
Punit Paranjpe/AFP

New Zealand lost their opening warm-up match against the Indian Board President’s XI by 30 runs in Mumbai on Tuesday, despite a gritty half-century from Tom Latham.

The visitors faltered in their 296-run chase and were bowled out for 265. No 9 batsman Colin de Grandhomme hit a 22-ball 33 to give the President’s XI a scare but his wicket spelt the end for the Kiwis.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, with his 47, and Latham, who top-scored with 59, made notable contributions but many of the batsmen wasted good starts.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and paceman Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets each.

Put in to bat earlier, the President’s XI rode on a 147-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw, who made 66, and Lokesh Rahul, who scored 68, to post 295/9. Karun Nair smashed 78.

Kiwi quick Trent Boult returned impressive figures of 5/38 while left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took two wickets in an otherwise ordinary show by the visiting bowlers.

The Black Caps have another 50-over practice game against the same side on Thursday. Their first ODI against India is on Sunday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Brief Scores

India Board President’s XI 295/9 in 50 overs (Prithvi Shaw 66, Lokesh Rahul 68, Karun Nair 78; Trent Boult 5-38, Mitchell Santner 2-40) beat New Zealand 265 in 47.4 overs (Tom Latham 59, Kane Williamson 47; Shahbaz Nadeem 3-41, Jaydev Unadkat 3-62) by 30 runs.

