Ranji Trophy round-up: Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Shami power Bengal to innings win over Chhattisgarh

Ashok Dinda made it a memorable 100th first-class game for himself with figures of 10/47, overshadowing India star Mohammed Shami’s match-haul of eight wickets as Bengal walloped Chhattisgarh by an innings and 160 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group D encounter on Tuesday.

Following on, Chhattisgarh started the final day at 229/5 but lost the final five wickets for only 30 more runs as they were bowled out for 259 in their second innings.

The match was over in less than 12 overs as Shami and Dinda shared the spoils between them. While Dinda’s second innings figures were 3/26 in addition to 7/21 in the first essay, it was Shami, who really made the difference in the second innings with figures of 6/61. He finished with 8/105.

Most of Shami’s wickets were either leg-before or bowled to right-hand batsmen – an indication that he was getting the ball to jag back. Dinda, on the other hand, bowled his customary hit the deck stuff with an occasional fuller delivery.

The effort saw him get his 23rd five-wicket and sixth 10-wicket haul in first class cricket. Dinda is one of the leading wicket-takers in Bengal’s cricketing history with 364 scalps from 100 first-class games.

Brief Scores (Group D):

Bengal: 529/7 decl beat Chhattisgarh: 110 & 259 in 81.4 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 115, Ashutosh Singh 71; Mohammed Shami 6/61, Ashok Dinda 3/26) by an innings and 160 runs.

Points: Bengal 7; Chhattisgarh 0.

Himachal Pradesh: 625/7 drew with Goa: 255 & 426/2 (Swapnil Asnodkar 167, Sumiran Amonkar 137). Points: Himachal Pradesh 1; Goa 0.

Parthiv keeps his cool as Gujarat edge out Kerala

Defending champions Gujarat edged out Kerala despite some anxious moments during their low-scoring Group B encounter.

Chasing a target of 106, Gujarat started the day at 22/1 with the Parthiv Patel-led side needing only 83 runs on the final day.

Jalaj Saxena and Sachin Baby had Gujarat reeling at a score of 81/6 with a few quick wickets.

It was Parthiv (18*), who played a crucial knock in company of Chirag Gandhi (11*). The duo kept the bowlers at bat and saw the team through.

Meanwhile, it was a dream debut for former India leg- spinner Piyush Chawla, who was playing his first game for Gujarat after shifting states. The former India leg-spinner ended the game with figures of 8/135.

Brief Scores (Group B):

Gujarat 307 & 108/6 (Priyank Panchal 30, Bhargav Merai 21, Parthiv Patel 18*; Jalaj Saxena 2/16, Akshay Chandran 2/37) beat Kerala 208 & 203. Points: Gujarat 6 Kerala 0.

Rajasthan 1st Innings 423 drew with Jharkhand 265 & 332/6 (Ishank Jaggi 103*, Nazim Siddiqui 100; Pankaj Singh 3/53). Points: Rajasthan 1; Jharkhand 3.

Karnataka trump Assam

Karnataka began their 2017 Ranji Trophy campaign on a winning note as they defeated Assam by an innings and 121 runs in the Group A encounter.

With this win, Karnataka are placed second in the points table with seven points, next to Delhi who have 10 from two matches.

Sent into bat, Assam were skittled out for 145 in their first innings. In reply, Karnataka declared their first innings at 469 for seven, riding high on centuries by Ravikumar Samarth and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Assam did not have answers to the bowling attack of the hosts led by Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal in the first innings and Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun and Gowtham in the second.

The Assam innings folded for 203, giving Karnataka their first win of their season’s opener.

Gowtham hogged the limelight both with bat and ball. He cracked a match-winning 149 in the first innings and then bagged seven wickets,four of them coming in the first innings.

Skipper Vinay Kumar, eyeing a comeback into the Indian squad, scalped six wickets, four of them in the second innings.

Brief Scores (Group A):

Assam 145 & 203 all out (Abhimanyu Mithun 3/47, Vinay Kumar 4/31, Goutham 3/39, Gopal Sharma 66) lost to Karnataka 469/7 decl (Ravikumar Samarth 123, K Goutham 149, Gopal 50; Arup Das 4/113; Swaroopam Purkayastha 3/80 by an innings and 121 runs. Points: Karnataka 7; Assam 0.

Delhi 447 beat Railways 110 & 206 in 78.5 overs (Nitin Bhille 73; Vikas Mishra 4/37, Manan Sharma 3/67, Ishant Sharma 1/34) by an innings & 105 runs. Points: Delhi 7; Railways 0.

Hyderabad vs UP. Match abandoned without a ball being bowled. Points: Hyderabad 1; UP 1.

Rain plays spoilsport as Tamil Nadu settles for draw

Tamil Nadu had to settle for three points from its drawn Ranji Trophy Group C match against Tripura here as rain and bad light played spoilsport on the last two days, including on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu declared at overnight total of 357/4, a lead of 99 runs, in an effort to push for a victory and maximum points.

However, only 34 overs of play was possible on Tuesday. For the record, the visitors lost three wickets to finish at 91/3 before bad light stopped play.

Brief Scores (Group C):

Tripura 258 & 91/3 in 34 overs (Smit Patel 35*, Rahil Shah 2/30) drew with Tamil Nadu 357/4 decl (MS Washington Sundar 159, B Indrajith 89*). Points: Tamil Nadu 3; Tripura 1.

Madhya Pradesh 409 & 145/6 in 59 overs (Ankit Sharama 52*, Naman Ojha 38, Vijay Gohil 2/30) drew with Mumbai 440 in 141.4 overs (Jay Bista 135, Surya Kumar Yadav 91, Siddhesh Lad 82). Points: Mumbai 3; Madhya Pradesh: 1.

Baroda 373 & 195/6 in 71.4 overs (Vishnu Solanki 68, Aditya Waghmode 56) drew with Andhra 554 in 149.4 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 150, Ricky Bhui 145, B Sumanth 86, A Sheth 5/91). Points: Andhra 3; Baroda 1.