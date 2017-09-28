Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid’s Marcelo of tax fraud totalling nearly €500,000

Spanish prosecutors have accused Real Madrid’s Brazilian left-back Marcelo of tax fraud totalling nearly half a million euros, a judicial source confirmed on Tuesday.
The tax authorities believe Marcelo hid €490,917 (Rs 3.75 crore) earned from his image rights using a network of shell companies outside of Spain.
According to court documents, Marcelo earned €1,168,764 (Rs 8.93 crore) from his image rights in 2013, which were ceded to a Uruguayan company but should have been declared to the Spanish authorities.
Marcelo is just the latest in a series of star players based in Spain to be accused of tax fraud on income related to image rights in the past few years.
Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in court in July over accusations he evaded €14.7 million worth of tax between 2011 and 2014.
Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano received 21-month and one-year suspended sentences respectively after being found guilty of tax fraud over their image rights in 2016.
However, five-time World Player of the Year Messi’s sentence was later replaced by a €252,000 fine.