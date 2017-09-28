sports world

After being recognised as a sport, pole dancing is now aiming for the Olympics

The International Pole Sports Federation was this month awarded observer status by the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

by 
AFP

Pole dancing has been recognised by an international sports body and organisers hope they can take it all the way to the Olympic Games.

The International Pole Sports Federation (IPSF) was this month awarded observer status by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) along with bodies representing armwrestling and dodgeball.

Observer status is designed as a first step towards full GAISF membership. Observers are assisted in areas such as becoming compliant with World Anti-Doping Agency rules and receiving the required recognition from National Olympic Committees.

IPSF president Katie Coates said the move would allow the sport to develop further internationally.

“In just eight years we have created a sport, ignited a global following and inspired a new generation of sportsmen, women and children,” she said. “I am thankful to the IPSF and GAISF teams and excited about the future of our sport.”

Speaking to Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, Coates said she was confident the event would become a regular fixture at the Olympics.

“In the early 2000s people started doing it as fitness and taking away the sex stigma, so no high heels and making it accessible for average people,” she told the paper.

“Pole dancing is not like everyone thinks it is – you need to actually watch it to understand.

“Competitions started but they were very amateur, with friends of friends doing the judging. My goal initially was to make it more professional.

“I feel like we have achieved the impossible. Everyone told us that we would not be able to get pole dancing recognised as a sport.”

GAISF president Patrick Baumann said the Olympics could be in reach.

“We warmly welcome our first observers,” he said. “This is an exciting time for them and for us and we will do everything within our remit to help them realise their full potential as international federations within the global sports family and, one day, maybe become part of the Olympic programme.

“The new sports debuting at Tokyo 2020 and at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics are evidence that the pathway is there.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.