indian cricket

‘Worst decision ever’: Sreesanth vows to keep fighting after court restores life ban

the Kerala High Court on Tuesday decided to reverse its decision to lift the life ban imposed by the Indian cricket board.

by 
File Photo

A miffed S Sreesanth on Tuesday termed the Kerala High Court’s verdict to restore the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI the “worst decision ever” and vowed that he would not give up his fight.

In a major setback for the fast bowler, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday decided to restore the life ban imposed by the Indian cricket board.

A division bench of the court said that it cannot conduct a judicial review of the life ban imposed by the BCCI and therefore upheld the appeal.

The 34-year-old pacer took to social networking site, twitter to express his disappointment, questioning the BCCI on allowing Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to come back into the IPL fold after serving two-year suspensions each.

“This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me what about real culprits?What about chennai super kings ? And what about Rajasthan ?” Sreesanth wrote on his twitter handle.

Sreesanth thanked his fans for their support and said that he would continue to fight.

“Thanks a lot for all the support Nd encouragement given so far. I assure u all that I’m not giving up..I will Keep at it..Nd alwys believe.

The Kerala High Court had on August 7 lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot- fixing scandal.

Speaking to the media, Kerala Cricket Association secretary Jayesh George said the KCA has been supporting Sreesanth.

“We had made arrangements for him to undergo a full fitness test so as to make him match fit. Now with this verdict, we will have to respect it,” said George.

The BCCI had filed a counter-affidavit on the issue in the court in response to the plea by Sreesanth, who had challenged the life ban despite a court dropping all charges against the pacer.

