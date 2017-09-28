Fifa U-17 World Cup: Spain edge out France to set up quarter-final clash against Iran

European champions Spain rallied to make the quarter-finals of the Fifa U-17 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over France, signalling their title intentions in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Juan Miranda (44th minute) and Abel Ruiz (90th) scored for Spain, while Lenny Pintor struck for France in the 34th minute at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Pintor put France ahead in the Round of 16 clash, but the lead did not last more than 10 minutes as Miranda restored parity just as the half time approached.

Spain celebrated after Miranda headed in the ball to the top right corner off a Ferran Torres cross.

Moments before Spain erupted in joy, France had taken the lead when Pintor’s right-footed shot from the centre of the box off Amine Gouiri’s assist found the back of the net.

Just when it appeared that the match between the two European giants would go into extra time, the Spanish were awarded a penalty, which Barcelona starlet Ruiz duly converted to break the French hearts and knock them out of the tournament.

Incidentally, France had lost to Spain in the quarterfinals of the European Championships.

Iran beat Mexico

Spain will take on Asian surprise package Iran, who knocked out fancied Mexico 2-1 in the day’s another pre-quarterfinal clash at Margao.

Iran exploited the rival’s weak defence to score through Mohammed Sharifi (7th) and Allahyar Sayyad (11th).

Mexico though attacked from the word go and created several chances, they were either off the target or failed to surpass the rival keeper Ali Gholam Zadeh.

However, Mexico managed to reduce the margin in the 37th minute through Roberto De la Rosa.

After Mexico were down by two goals, they played quick short passes to unsettle Iran’s defence, who were playing with five defenders.

Each time Iran’s defence fell apart, it was keeper Zadeh who came up with some smart saves, especially in the second half, to deny their opponents a chance to score goals.

Iran, knowing that Mexico are good in the attack, adopted a cautious approach to keep their rivals attacking moves at bay and waited for opportunities to punish Mexico’s weak defence.

England beat Japan in shootout to set up USA clash

Incidentally, England were beaten in a penalty shootout by France in the Euro U-17 final earlier this year. Photo: Fifa via Twitter

England held their nerves to prevail over Japan 5-3 in a penalty shootout in their pre-quarterfinal clash in Kolkata on Tuesday.

They may have had a jinx in the penalty shootout with the latest being their Euro U-17 final defeat to Spain earlier this year, but the Steve Cooper team remained calm in front of a 53,302 turnout as substitute Nya Kirby sealed the issue after their goalkeeper Curtis Anderson denied Hinata Kida.

This is their third quarterfinal and first since 2011.

England sorely missed their leading goal scorer Jadon Sancho, and the Young Lions, who had pumped in 11 goals in the group stage, failed to find the target to settle for a goal-less stalemate against an overly defensive Japan.

England showed character in the penalty shootout with a 100 per cent conversion, beginning with Rhian Brewster, who slotted it home with Japan goalkeeper Kosei Tani making a wrong dive.

They followed it up with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Philip Foden and even goalkeeper Anderson finding the target.

Japan’s Yukihari Sugawara, Taisei Miyashiro and Toichi Kozuki scored but Kida’s attempt was thwarted in a crucial breakthrough for England, who failed to find the target despite a flurry of attacks in the regulation time.

Mali drub Iraq to advance

Mali sailed into the quarterfinals in style as they outplayed Iraq in all departments for a resounding 5-1 victory in a round of 16 clash in Margao.

Mali dominated the match and scored through Hadji Drame (25th minute), Lassana N’diaye (33rd, 90+4)), Fode Konate (73rd) and substitute Seme Camara (87th). Iraq showed urgency in the second half and reduced the margin in the 85th minute through Ali Kareem.

Mali will play against the winners of Wednesday’s match between Ghana and Niger.