Denmark Open: Satwik-Ponnappa enter main draw, Kashyap fails to qualify

The mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa entered the main of the Denmark Super Series on Tuesday, reported PTI. However, it was curtains for Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap who failed to make it to the main draw.
On a day when two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion Lin Dan pulled out of the men’s singles competition, Satwik and Ponnappa managed to earn two crucial wins to join Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy in the main draw of mixed doubles.
The Indian duo first beat Denmark’s Kristoffer Knudsen and Isabella Nielsen 21-17, 21-13 and then notched up a 21-8, 21-13 win over the Germany’s Jones Ralfy Jansen and Eva Janssens.
In men’s singles qualification, Kashyap overcame Denmark’s Victor Svendsen 21-13, 21-16, but lost to Japan’s Takuma Ueda 4-21, 19-21 in 36 minutes.
Subhankar Dey saw off Denmark’s Kim Brun 21-12, 13-21, 21- 15 and then got the better of another Danish player, Rasmus Gemke, 21-17, 13-21, 21-19.