EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Seventh heaven: Liverpool record their biggest away win in Champions League, beat Maribor 7-0

The Reds had five different scorers as under-fire Jurgen Klopp breathed ran riot against Maribor.

by 
Liverpool FC

Liverpool eased the pressure on Jurgen Klopp as Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah inspired a 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday. After drawing their first two European fixtures and spluttering in the Premier League, Liverpool arrived in Slovenia with critics questioning Klopp’s signings and tactics.

But, for once, Klopp’s team showed a ruthless touch in the opposition penalty area to demolish woeful Maribor. Firmino opened the scoring and Philippe Coutinho increased Liverpool’s lead before Salah’s brace put the Reds four up by half-time at Stadion Ljudski Vrt.

Firmino netted again after the break, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold also on the scoresheet as Liverpool’s goal blitz moved them into first place in Group E with three matches left.

After only one victory in their last eight games in all competitions, this was a welcome tonic for Klopp and company as they ended a three-match winless run. Now Klopp must hope the dominant display marks a much-needed change in his side’s fortunes.

“Our attitude was really outstanding. We scored wonderful goals and played wonderful football,” Klopp said after Liverpool’s biggest ever European away win. “I know at the end it looked like Maribor were not good but it was not easy against us today. It was a very mature performance.”

Saturday’s goalless draw against Manchester United had continued Liverpool’s frustrating recent trend of failing to kill off their opponents despite controlling possession. Liverpool’s profligacy sparked criticism of Klopp’s failure to buy a top-class striker and, irritated by questions about his trophyless two-year reign, he sarcastically labelled himself a “charismatic, funny loser” earlier this week.

Salah was left in acres of space down the right edge of the Maribor penalty area and the Egypt winger’s low cross into the six yard box teed up Firmino to tap-in his fifth goal of the season.

Running riot

Liverpool were running riot and Coutinho doubled their advantage in the 13th minute. Salah sent James Milner away down the right flank and he pulled a cross back to the edge of the Maribor area, where Coutinho arrived to slot home his fifth goal of the season.

Firmino went close with a flicked shot at the end of a flowing move, but for once applying the finishing touch wasn’t a problem for Klopp’s men. Salah made it three with his seventh goal of the season in the 19th minute. Firmino was the creator, riding two tackles and slipping a deft pass to Salah, who guided a cool finish past Maribor goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic.

Maribor were in complete disarray and Salah notched Liverpool’s fourth from virtually on the goalline after Alberto Moreno’s cross unhinged the hapless hosts in the 39th minute. It was only the seventh time an English club had scored four first half goals in the Champions League.

Liverpool weren’t finished yet and the Brazil connection combined for their fifth when Firmino rose to head in Coutinho’s 54th minute free-kick. Capping a night when everything when right for Klopp, Oxlade-Chamberlain, on as a substitute, grabbed his first Liverpool goal since his August move from Arsenal.

Daniel Sturridge’s pass sent Oxlade-Chamberlain clear in the 86th minute and he calmly stroked his shot past Handanovic. Klopp was all smiles on the touchline and there was still time for teenage defender Alexander-Arnold to net in stoppage-time with a deflected long-range effort.

Brief scores:

  • Maribor lost to Liverpool 7 (Firmino 4, 54, Coutinho 13, Salah 19, 40, Oxlade-Chamberlain 86, Alexander-Arnold 90)  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.