Champions League

Champions League: Ederson, Sterling set up City’s third straight win, edge out Napoli 2-1

The Sky Blues’ goalie saved a crucial penalty in the first half to deny the visitors from getting a point.

by 
Manchester City

Manchester City conceded two penalties – one that was squandered, one that was scored – as they edged Napoli 2-1 on Tuesday to tighten their grip on Champions League Group F. In a much-hyped clash of the highest-scoring teams in Europe’s five major leagues, City swiftly went 2-0 up through Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad Stadium and looked set for another breezy win.

But Napoli hit back, Ederson having to save a penalty from Dries Mertens before Amadou Diawara netted from 12 yards in the 73rd minute, and City manager Pep Guardiola will have been grateful for the final whistle. “When you win 4-0, you are less nervous than when you win 2-1,” Guardiola said. “But I expected that. I didn’t expect to control the game for 90 minutes because Napoli is an exceptional team. You cannot beat Napoli if you don’t make a really good performance. And we did it and I’m so, so happy.”

With three wins in three games, City are firmly on track for the last 16, while Napoli, who have won all eight of their domestic league matches to date, face a battle to progress after their second defeat of the campaign.

Ederson to the rescue

Stoke City left the Etihad with their heads spinning after losing 7-2 to City on Saturday and Napoli found themselves experiencing similar sensations as they fell 2-0 down inside 13 minutes.

Sterling broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, alertly tucking away his eighth goal of the season after Kyle Walker’s effort from David Silva’s cut-back was blocked by Kalidou Koulibaly. Four minutes later a loose clearing header by Raul Albiol let City in again, Kevin De Bruyne seizing on the ball and surging past Koulibaly before crossing from the right for Jesus to tap in.

City were flying, Sarri’s face a picture of concern on the Napoli bench, and the hosts twice went close to extending their lead. De Bruyne’s left-foot effort crashed back off the underside of the crossbar, while Koulibaly just about managed to clear the ball off the line after away goalkeeper Pepe Reina had taken the sting out of a Jesus snapshot.

But as the half wore on, City took their foot off the pedal and they got a major scare in the 38th minute when Walker was penalised for wrestling with Albiol, only for Mertens to drill his penalty at Ederson’s legs.

It took a desperate block from John Stones to prevent Marek Hamsik reducing the arrears after substitute Allan had robbed Fernandinho and with 17 minutes remaining, Napoli did claw a goal back.

Brief scores:

  • Manchester City 2 (Sterling 9, Jesus 13) beat Napoli 1 (Diawara 73-pen)  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.