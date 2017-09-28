Champions League: Real Madrid held 1-1 by Tottenham after Hugo Lloris masterclass

A pair of stunning second-half saves from Hugo Lloris salvaged a precious point for Tottenham Hotspur as they held European champions Real Madrid 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. Both sides remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League and well placed to progress to the last 16. They each have seven points after Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty cancelled out Raphael Varane’s own goal in the first period.

“Hugo was fantastic, he deserves a big prize. He showed his real level,” said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. “Today we see why Hugo Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers of the world. The performance was fantastic; the effort, the belief, it is important to congratulate our players.”

The sides meet again with top spot in Group H on the line at Wembley on November 1. “We can’t ever be happy not to win at home, but today there were two great goalkeepers,” said Real coach Zinedine Zidane. “Keylor [Navas] for us and Lloris for them and sometimes you have to accept it.”

Real Madrid 1-1 Spurs FT:



Shots 21-12

Pass accuracy 90%-80%

Chances created 16-10

Possession 60%-40%



A point a piece at the Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/kzRAnU33Hp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2017

An entertaining encounter got off to a flying start as 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi – on his Champions League debut for Real – teed up Ronaldo to head off the post and Karim Benzema pulled the rebound wide with the goal gaping. After a nervous opening 10 minutes, though, Tottenham settled with Harry Kane predictably a constant threat up front.

The English international’s sensational form saw him labelled a “complete player” by Zidane on the eve of the game, fuelling speculation he could follow Luka Modric and Gareth Bale’s lead in making a move to Madrid in the future. “A point at the Bernabeu, you’d take that every day of the week,” said Kane. “It shows how far we’ve come as a team.”

Despite failing to get the final touch, Kane was involved once more when Spurs went in front on 28 minutes as Varane turned Serge Aurier’s cross into his own net under pressure from the striker. And Madrid’s frustrations shone through when Ronaldo was booked for a petulant slap on Jan Vertonghen.

Champions recover

Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the #UCL for Real Madrid. 💪



Your all-time favourite @realmadrid legend is _____ pic.twitter.com/KdLiMFgURg — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 17, 2017

Is it me or is Benzema a tad overrated? A goal every other game in a team as strong as Real Madrid is nada especial. Decent not great. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2017

However, Real demonstrated why they have won this competition for the past two seasons by restoring order and parity before the break. A flowing team move put Toni Kroos clean through and when he was upended by Aurier, Ronaldo stepped up to bury the resulting penalty. Spurs were then bailed out by two outstanding saves from Lloris after the restart.

The French captain’s outstretched leg diverted Benzema’s powerful header from point-blank range to safety, much to his former international team-mate’s dismay. And Ronaldo then couldn’t believe his eyes as Lloris leapt to turn over his rising drive which was headed for the top corner. “At this level it’s a great feeling to get a good draw,” Lloris told BT Sport.

“They put a lot of pressure on. We could have buckled and conceded a second, but 1-1 at half-time was good and we kept working together until the end.” A hugely entertaining game continued to swing from end to end and it was the visitors who had the better chances to take all three points in the final 20 minutes.

Kane had the best opportunity when he was picked out by Llorente’s fine pass, but Navas spread himself well to divert the ball behind. And the Costa Rican had to be alert again moments later to prevent Christian Eriksen’s drive sneaking in at the near post. “Today was a game for the ‘keepers,” said Navas.

Brief scores: