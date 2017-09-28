Champions League

Champions League: Real Madrid held by Hugo Lloris masterclass against Tottenham

The visitors took the lead through an own goal before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for the reigning champions.

by 
UCL

A pair of stunning second-half saves from Hugo Lloris salvaged a precious point for Tottenham Hotspur as they held European champions Real Madrid 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. Both sides remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League and well placed to progress to the last 16. They each have seven points after Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty cancelled out Raphael Varane’s own goal in the first period.

“Hugo was fantastic, he deserves a big prize. He showed his real level,” said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. “Today we see why Hugo Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers of the world. The performance was fantastic; the effort, the belief, it is important to congratulate our players.”

The sides meet again with top spot in Group H on the line at Wembley on November 1. “We can’t ever be happy not to win at home, but today there were two great goalkeepers,” said Real coach Zinedine Zidane. “Keylor [Navas] for us and Lloris for them and sometimes you have to accept it.”

An entertaining encounter got off to a flying start as 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi – on his Champions League debut for Real – teed up Ronaldo to head off the post and Karim Benzema pulled the rebound wide with the goal gaping. After a nervous opening 10 minutes, though, Tottenham settled with Harry Kane predictably a constant threat up front.

The English international’s sensational form saw him labelled a “complete player” by Zidane on the eve of the game, fuelling speculation he could follow Luka Modric and Gareth Bale’s lead in making a move to Madrid in the future. “A point at the Bernabeu, you’d take that every day of the week,” said Kane. “It shows how far we’ve come as a team.”

Despite failing to get the final touch, Kane was involved once more when Spurs went in front on 28 minutes as Varane turned Serge Aurier’s cross into his own net under pressure from the striker. And Madrid’s frustrations shone through when Ronaldo was booked for a petulant slap on Jan Vertonghen.

Champions recover

However, Real demonstrated why they have won this competition for the past two seasons by restoring order and parity before the break. A flowing team move put Toni Kroos clean through and when he was upended by Aurier, Ronaldo stepped up to bury the resulting penalty. Spurs were then bailed out by two outstanding saves from Lloris after the restart.

The French captain’s outstretched leg diverted Benzema’s powerful header from point-blank range to safety, much to his former international team-mate’s dismay. And Ronaldo then couldn’t believe his eyes as Lloris leapt to turn over his rising drive which was headed for the top corner. “At this level it’s a great feeling to get a good draw,” Lloris told BT Sport.

“They put a lot of pressure on. We could have buckled and conceded a second, but 1-1 at half-time was good and we kept working together until the end.” A hugely entertaining game continued to swing from end to end and it was the visitors who had the better chances to take all three points in the final 20 minutes.

Kane had the best opportunity when he was picked out by Llorente’s fine pass, but Navas spread himself well to divert the ball behind. And the Costa Rican had to be alert again moments later to prevent Christian Eriksen’s drive sneaking in at the near post. “Today was a game for the ‘keepers,” said Navas.

Brief scores:

  • Real Madrid 1 (Ronaldo 43-pen) drew with Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Varane 28-og)
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.