England set up mouth-watering clash with USA after beating Japan on penalties, Mali rout Iraq

England held their nerves to prevail over Japan 5-3 in a penalty shootout and set up a quarter-final clash with USA in the Fifa Under-17 World Cup at Kolkata on Tuesday. Steve Cooper’s side have a poor record from the spot and lost the Euro U-17 final defeat to Spain earlier this year. However, they remained calm in front of a 53,302 turnout as substitute Nya Kirby sealed the issue after goalkeeper Curtis Anderson denied Hinata Kida.

This is the Young Lions’ third quarter-final and first since 2011. England sorely missed their leading goal scorer Jadon Sancho. England, who had pumped in 11 goals in the group stage, failed to find the target to settle for a goal-less stalemate against a defensive Japan.

England showed character in the penalty shootout with a 100 per cent conversion, beginning with Rhian Brewster, who slotted it home with Japan goalkeeper Kosei Tani making a wrong dive. They followed it up with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Philip Foden and even goalkeeper Anderson finding the target.

Japan’s Yukihari Sugawara, Taisei Miyashiro and Toichi Kozuki scored but Kida’s attempt was thwarted in a crucial breakthrough for England, who failed to find the target despite a flurry of attacks in the regulation time.

In the absence of Sancho, who has been recalled by his club Borussia Dortmund, Foden occupied the attacking midfielder’s position in the right-wing. Foden initiated the moves but they failed to finish and survived a couple of Japanese onslaught late in the first- half.

In the fourth minute, Japan had the first attempt at the goal when Soichiro Kozuki’s right footed shot from the left side of the box was blocked by Anderson. The best attack of the first-half came in the 27th minute, when Foden put a through ball to Brewster, whose powerful strike rattled the post.

The match picked up pace towards the half hour mark with Foden initiating moves from the right. England continued their goal search even as Rhian Brewster and Angel Gomes missed back-to-back chances. Japan’s star forward Takefusa Kubo’s 69th minute powerful left-footed shot was brilliantly saved by Anderson.

With seven minutes remaining, Kirby had a fine attempt at goal, only to be blocked by Yuki Kobayashi. England will travel to Goa for their round of eight clash against USA on Sunday.

Mali run riot

Image credit: U-17 World Cup

Mali sailed into the last eight in style as they outplayed Iraq in all departments to register a resounding 5-1 victory in Goa. The Africans dominated the match and scored through Hadji Drame (25th minute), Lassana N’diaye (33rd, 90+4), Fode Konate (73rd) and substitute Seme Camara (87th).

Iraq showed urgency in the second half and reduced the margin in the 85th minute through Ali Kareem. The quarter-final will be an all-African affair as Mali will face the winners of Wednesday’s match between Ghana and Niger.

The well-built Mali players toyed with the rival defence with repeated forays but the Iraqis did well to keep it to 0-2 at the half-time. Iraq, who did not have a clear look at the rival goal, came close to scoring at the stroke of half time when Mohammed Ridha curled in a shot off a free kick, only to be denied by Youssouf Koita.

Mali preferred to play a waiting game and scored the third goal on the counter. Drame worked his way on the right and sent a cross to Konate into the box, who delivered a firm shot that found the roof of the net. Iraq pulled one back in the 85th minute through Kareem. Mali then scored two late goals to finish off the game. Camara controlled the ball inside the box and hit the target with a left-footer. N’Diaye completed the rout when he scored his second.

Brief scores: