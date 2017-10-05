Archery

Indian coach suspended for life for inappropriate conduct during Youth World Archery

Compound team coach Sunil Kumar was sent back home from the championship after participant representing Great Britain complained against him.

by 
World Archery via Facebook

India’s junior archers may have made the country proud by winning three medals including recurve mixed team gold at the Youth World Archery Championship in Argentina earlier this month, but a misconduct by a member of the coaching staff resulted in a major embarrassment for the contingent, according to reports.

Compound team coach Sunil Kumar was sent back home from the championship after a British Archer complained against him for inappropriate behaviour, and has since been suspended by the Archery Association of India.

According to AAI treasurer Virendra Sachdeva, Kumar hugged a female member of the Great Britain team in Rosaria, Argentina, which didn’t go down well with the world governing body and England team officials. “An inquiry has also been initiated to probe the incident further,” Sachdeva was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Kumar was the personal coach of Mayank Rawat of Haryana.

This is not the first time that India’s officials or administrators have been accused of such misconduct. At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Indian Olympic Association Secretary Rajeev Mehta was arrested for alleged assault on a staff member at the guest house he was staying. Wrestling referee Virender Malik also faced sexual assault charges. The cases, however, were eventually dropped after diplomatic intervention.

In 2009, Kings XI Punjab team owners Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia were beaten up by police and private security staff during an Indian Premier League game Johannesburg following an altercation with a lady in the VIP box.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.