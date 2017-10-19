2017 U17 World Cup

U-17 World Cup ‘will put India on the football map’: Former Chelsea striker Tore Andre Flo

The Norwegian said that the tournament has managed to create a buzz in England too.

by 
FAB Academy

Former Chelsea and Norway striker Tore Andre Flo is not one to have a culture shock after touching down in India. Even if that meant getting his first taste of the country having a kickabout with children from Dharavi, home to the third-largest slum in the world, under humid conditions.

His first impression of India was a stark contrast to the one that NBA star Kevin Durant experienced. “I’m loving it,” he said. “I really like the people here – they are happy and really polite.” Flo, who is in Mumbai to share his knowledge with local coaches, has been actively involved in training young players after hanging up his boots in 2012.

He even set up an academy and has been working with the Chelsea youth setup for the last five years. Now, he works closely with players the Blues have loaned out – 33 of them – and monitors their progress. Youth football is the topic on everyone’s lips these days with India hosting it’s first Fifa event, the U-17 World Cup.

‘India will catch up’

Chelsea have as many as five representatives in the England U-17 squad. Flo said that the tournament has managed to create a major buzz even in the country he calls “home”, pointing out that it will be a game-changer. “It will put India on the football map,” the 44-year-old said. “In England, people have been talking a lot about this championship. You are getting your name out in the world of football.”

He added, “Most people think of India as a cricket nation. [But] there are enough and more football supporters and have good players coming through. Even though India is a small nation in footballing terms, they will catch up in a few years.”

Flo is well aware that for a national team to achieve success, it needs a talent pool with experience and the nous. The gangly striker was a part of Norway’s golden generation, which included one of Manchester United’s fan favourites, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since reaching the 1998 Fifa World Cup round of 16, after handing Brazil a shock defeat in the group stages, the Scandinavian country has struggled to qualify for the tournament, as well as the Euros. Flo pins it down to a lack of big-club experience among players.

“In that period (the late nineties), we had a good generation of footballers coming through,” he said. “It is difficult for a country to maintain that because there aren’t that many people in Norway. Many of us played in big clubs. We had players from Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool...”

Is Flo ready to graduate to being a first-team coach? Several of his contemporaries have tested waters in the Indian Super League. “I am working with Chelsea [right now] and I am really happy but that can be an option. You never know,” he said. “Hopefully, one day I’ll coach the senior players,” Flo added, suggesting that he would take a call when the time is right.

Follow Dan Christensen’s path

Sadly, time has not been very kind on many a Chelsea youth player, despite rated by many as among the best in the world. The English giants’ loan structure has been widely criticised, despite possessing a wealth of talent in their ranks. Chelsea have lifted the FA Youth Cup on six times in the last eight seasons and are the reigning champions.

Last year alone, the London club loaned out a staggering 38 players. While there has been an improvement this season (33), the number still isn’t flattering.

But Flo sees encouragement in the form of Danish defender Dan Christensen, who has been regularly used by coach Antonio Conte. “Christensen is a fine example that players can go out on loan, come back, and still make it to the first team. It is almost impossible to make the jump directly,” Flo said.

Flo, one of Chelsea’s heroes from the pre-Abramovich days, also warned that it will only get harder for young players across clubs. “The gap between academy and senior football is getting bigger and bigger. It takes a bit of time and that is the reason why we have a big group of players out on loan.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.