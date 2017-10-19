U-17 World Cup ‘will put India on the football map’: Former Chelsea striker Tore Andre Flo

Former Chelsea and Norway striker Tore Andre Flo is not one to have a culture shock after touching down in India. Even if that meant getting his first taste of the country having a kickabout with children from Dharavi, home to the third-largest slum in the world, under humid conditions.

His first impression of India was a stark contrast to the one that NBA star Kevin Durant experienced. “I’m loving it,” he said. “I really like the people here – they are happy and really polite.” Flo, who is in Mumbai to share his knowledge with local coaches, has been actively involved in training young players after hanging up his boots in 2012.

He even set up an academy and has been working with the Chelsea youth setup for the last five years. Now, he works closely with players the Blues have loaned out – 33 of them – and monitors their progress. Youth football is the topic on everyone’s lips these days with India hosting it’s first Fifa event, the U-17 World Cup.

‘India will catch up’

Chelsea have as many as five representatives in the England U-17 squad. Flo said that the tournament has managed to create a major buzz even in the country he calls “home”, pointing out that it will be a game-changer. “It will put India on the football map,” the 44-year-old said. “In England, people have been talking a lot about this championship. You are getting your name out in the world of football.”

He added, “Most people think of India as a cricket nation. [But] there are enough and more football supporters and have good players coming through. Even though India is a small nation in footballing terms, they will catch up in a few years.”

Flo is well aware that for a national team to achieve success, it needs a talent pool with experience and the nous. The gangly striker was a part of Norway’s golden generation, which included one of Manchester United’s fan favourites, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since reaching the 1998 Fifa World Cup round of 16, after handing Brazil a shock defeat in the group stages, the Scandinavian country has struggled to qualify for the tournament, as well as the Euros. Flo pins it down to a lack of big-club experience among players.

“In that period (the late nineties), we had a good generation of footballers coming through,” he said. “It is difficult for a country to maintain that because there aren’t that many people in Norway. Many of us played in big clubs. We had players from Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool...”

Is Flo ready to graduate to being a first-team coach? Several of his contemporaries have tested waters in the Indian Super League. “I am working with Chelsea [right now] and I am really happy but that can be an option. You never know,” he said. “Hopefully, one day I’ll coach the senior players,” Flo added, suggesting that he would take a call when the time is right.

Follow Dan Christensen’s path

Sadly, time has not been very kind on many a Chelsea youth player, despite rated by many as among the best in the world. The English giants’ loan structure has been widely criticised, despite possessing a wealth of talent in their ranks. Chelsea have lifted the FA Youth Cup on six times in the last eight seasons and are the reigning champions.

Last year alone, the London club loaned out a staggering 38 players. While there has been an improvement this season (33), the number still isn’t flattering.

But Flo sees encouragement in the form of Danish defender Dan Christensen, who has been regularly used by coach Antonio Conte. “Christensen is a fine example that players can go out on loan, come back, and still make it to the first team. It is almost impossible to make the jump directly,” Flo said.

Flo, one of Chelsea’s heroes from the pre-Abramovich days, also warned that it will only get harder for young players across clubs. “The gap between academy and senior football is getting bigger and bigger. It takes a bit of time and that is the reason why we have a big group of players out on loan.”