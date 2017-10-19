2017 U17 World Cup

U-17 World Cup ‘will put India on the football map’: Former Chelsea striker Tore Andre Flo

The Norwegian said that the tournament has managed to create a buzz in England too.

by 
FAB Academy

Former Chelsea and Norway striker Tore Andre Flo is not one to have a culture shock after touching down in India. Even if that meant getting his first taste of the country having a kickabout with children from Dharavi, home to the third-largest slum in the world, under humid conditions.

His first impression of India was a stark contrast to the one that NBA star Kevin Durant experienced. “I’m loving it,” he said. “I really like the people here – they are happy and really polite.” Flo, who is in Mumbai to share his knowledge with local coaches, has been actively involved in training young players after hanging up his boots in 2012.

He even set up an academy and has been working with the Chelsea youth setup for the last five years. Now, he works closely with players the Blues have loaned out – 33 of them – and monitors their progress. Youth football is the topic on everyone’s lips these days with India hosting it’s first Fifa event, the U-17 World Cup.

‘India will catch up’

Chelsea have as many as five representatives in the England U-17 squad. Flo said that the tournament has managed to create a major buzz even in the country he calls “home”, pointing out that it will be a game-changer. “It will put India on the football map,” the 44-year-old said. “In England, people have been talking a lot about this championship. You are getting your name out in the world of football.”

He added, “Most people think of India as a cricket nation. [But] there are enough and more football supporters and have good players coming through. Even though India is a small nation in footballing terms, they will catch up in a few years.”

Flo is well aware that for a national team to achieve success, it needs a talent pool with experience and the nous. The gangly striker was a part of Norway’s golden generation, which included one of Manchester United’s fan favourites, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since reaching the 1998 Fifa World Cup round of 16, after handing Brazil a shock defeat in the group stages, the Scandinavian country has struggled to qualify for the tournament, as well as the Euros. Flo pins it down to a lack of big-club experience among players.

“In that period (the late nineties), we had a good generation of footballers coming through,” he said. “It is difficult for a country to maintain that because there aren’t that many people in Norway. Many of us played in big clubs. We had players from Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool...”

Is Flo ready to graduate to being a first-team coach? Several of his contemporaries have tested waters in the Indian Super League. “I am working with Chelsea [right now] and I am really happy but that can be an option. You never know,” he said. “Hopefully, one day I’ll coach the senior players,” Flo added, suggesting that he would take a call when the time is right.

Follow Dan Christensen’s path

Sadly, time has not been very kind on many a Chelsea youth player, despite rated by many as among the best in the world. The English giants’ loan structure has been widely criticised, despite possessing a wealth of talent in their ranks. Chelsea have lifted the FA Youth Cup on six times in the last eight seasons and are the reigning champions.

Last year alone, the London club loaned out a staggering 38 players. While there has been an improvement this season (33), the number still isn’t flattering.

But Flo sees encouragement in the form of Danish defender Dan Christensen, who has been regularly used by coach Antonio Conte. “Christensen is a fine example that players can go out on loan, come back, and still make it to the first team. It is almost impossible to make the jump directly,” Flo said.

Flo, one of Chelsea’s heroes from the pre-Abramovich days, also warned that it will only get harder for young players across clubs. “The gap between academy and senior football is getting bigger and bigger. It takes a bit of time and that is the reason why we have a big group of players out on loan.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.