Bengaluru FC vs Istiklol live: Harmanjot Khabra sent off as visitors lead 2-1 on aggregate
Rahul Bheke cancelled an early penalty through Davronov as Gurpreet conceded a spot-kick within the first two minutes.
40: Harmanjot Khabra is sent off for a second yellow!
Oh dear, the right-back with a clumsy challenge as the Blues go down to 10 men. The mountain has just become Everest as they need two goals and need to defend for 50 minutes. The Kanteerava has pin-drop silence.
38: Excellent cross by Khabra but Chhetri and Dimas Delgado get in each other’s way as the ball goes out for a free-kick as the two players clash with each other.
Almost a year to this day, Bengaluru pulled off a 3-1 win over defending champions Johor Baru of Malaysia to make it to the finals. Read our recollections from that day.
30: Chhetri hits the crossbar! Unlucky for the BFC skipper. Goes close to giving Bengaluru the lead on the night.
24: Rahul Bheke scores for Bengaluru! Udanta Singh puts a cross in as ‘Javelin Arms’ Bheke equalises for the Blues.
It’s 1-1 at the Kanteerava here as Bengaluru still need two more goals to qualify for the final.
20: Bengaluru have their first corner and Daniel’s up there. Short corner played but is of no avail. 20 minutes in and Istiklol lead 2-0 on aggregate and 1-0 on the night.
3: And they condede! Davronov’s shot is powerful and Gurpreet gets a hand to it but can’t keep it out. Three minutes in and Bengaluru need three to progress now. What will Roca and BFC do from here?
2: Gurpreet with a charge and brings the Istiklol player down as the referee points to the spot. This is early trouble for the home team.
We have kick-off in Bengaluru here! The home team in Blue play left to right.
Welcome to the action from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium where Bengaluru FC trail 1-0 from the first leg of their AFC Cup Inter-Zonal final.
Visitors Istiklol were the 2015 finalists, as Bengaluru lost in the summit clash to Air Force Club in last year’s final. Air Force have already made it to this year’s final.
Albert Roca makes two changes to the line-up that lost in Dushanbe. Harmanjot Khabra and Daniel Lalhlimpuia come in for Collin Abranches and Antonio Dovale as Roca opts for a 4-3-3 formation.