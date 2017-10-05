Indian hockey

India vs Korea Asia Cup, three talking points: Draw exposes India’s vulnerability and lapses

Manpreet Singh’s men were held 1-1 by the defending champions in the Super 4s clash.

by 
Hockey India

India’s unbeaten run in the 2017 Asia Cup was under serious threat when they took on defending champions Korea in Dhaka on Wednesday. Sjoerd Marijne’s side salvaged a 1-1 draw after Gurjant Singh’s struck a last-minute equaliser against an upbeat Korean team.

However, the draw exposed India’s defensive lapses during the match, and also their vulnerability against a quicker opposition.

Here are the talking points from an average performance by India:

Defensive lapses

Throughout the tournament the Indian defence has held its ground. This can be justified by the fact that before facing Korea, India had conceded just two goals in the three group-stage matches. However, the defensive line was tested with Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Dipsan Tirkey failing to contain the Korean players. Even with Sardar Singh in their ranks, the defence failed to keep up pace with Korea’s counter-attack, which was quick and precise.

Midfielders Harmanpreet Singh and SK Uthappa were also seen trying to breakaway with the ball from Korean goal scorer Jung-jun Lee, who drew first blood in the third quarter. With the Hockey World League final around the corner, India have to mend their defensive woes if they are to beat teams ranked higher to them. Korea, who are ranked 13th in the world, gave India a run for their money on Wednesday.

Gurjant the saviour

The Indian forwards comprising SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Chinglensana Singh failed to get going against Korea at the Moulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium. They failed to penetrate the Korean defence despite Harmanpreet and captain Manpreet Singh executing some brilliant set plays. With a 1-0 deficit on the scoreboard, Marijne brought in Gurjant Singh and withdrew goalkeeper Suraj Karkera with under five minutes left on the clock in the final quarter.

The moved turned out to be a masterstroke as the 22-year-old striker from Punjab scored the equaliser for India. Gurjant scored from a rebound after his initial shot was saved by the Korean goalkeeper to make it 1-1 with a minute to go before the final whistle. However, with crucial games against Malaysia and Pakistan up next, Marijne has his task cut out.

Players have to step up

The likes of Sardar, Harmanpreet, Akashdeep and captain Manpreet Singh have to step up their game if India want to lift the trophy on Sunday. With a World Cup coming up in a year’s time, India have a lot of work to do if they are to be taken as serious title contenders.

Manpreet failed to captialise on a penalty corner in the first quarter. Instead of going for goal, Harmanpreet attempted a different set piece with Ramandeep Singh’s shot at goal being blocked by Korean defenders.

Akashdeep had a forgettable day in front of the goalpost with the striker missing two clear chances. A chance in the 40th minute saw Amit Rohidas assist Akashdeep Singh in the circle but the forward could not connect his stick to the ball due to which, in the counter-attack, Korea scored their first goal. He missed a sitter in the first quarter as well, which may have led to a different score line at the end of the game.

India need to up the ante as they gear up to face Malaysia on Thursday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.