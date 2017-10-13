India vs Korea Asia Cup, three talking points: Draw exposes India’s vulnerability and lapses

India’s unbeaten run in the 2017 Asia Cup was under serious threat when they took on defending champions Korea in Dhaka on Wednesday. Sjoerd Marijne’s side salvaged a 1-1 draw after Gurjant Singh’s struck a last-minute equaliser against an upbeat Korean team.

However, the draw exposed India’s defensive lapses during the match, and also their vulnerability against a quicker opposition.

Here are the talking points from an average performance by India:

Last Minute Equaliser for India vs Korea in the Super 4s. 🇮🇳 1-1 🇰🇷. Really listless performance by India today #AsiaCup2017 @TheHockeyIndia — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 18, 2017

Defensive lapses

Throughout the tournament the Indian defence has held its ground. This can be justified by the fact that before facing Korea, India had conceded just two goals in the three group-stage matches. However, the defensive line was tested with Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Dipsan Tirkey failing to contain the Korean players. Even with Sardar Singh in their ranks, the defence failed to keep up pace with Korea’s counter-attack, which was quick and precise.

Midfielders Harmanpreet Singh and SK Uthappa were also seen trying to breakaway with the ball from Korean goal scorer Jung-jun Lee, who drew first blood in the third quarter. With the Hockey World League final around the corner, India have to mend their defensive woes if they are to beat teams ranked higher to them. Korea, who are ranked 13th in the world, gave India a run for their money on Wednesday.

Recent performances by the Indian hockey team have been mediocre. The team is looking jaded and bereft of ideas vs average Asian opposition — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 18, 2017

Gurjant the saviour

The Indian forwards comprising SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Chinglensana Singh failed to get going against Korea at the Moulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium. They failed to penetrate the Korean defence despite Harmanpreet and captain Manpreet Singh executing some brilliant set plays. With a 1-0 deficit on the scoreboard, Marijne brought in Gurjant Singh and withdrew goalkeeper Suraj Karkera with under five minutes left on the clock in the final quarter.

The moved turned out to be a masterstroke as the 22-year-old striker from Punjab scored the equaliser for India. Gurjant scored from a rebound after his initial shot was saved by the Korean goalkeeper to make it 1-1 with a minute to go before the final whistle. However, with crucial games against Malaysia and Pakistan up next, Marijne has his task cut out.

FT! Gurjant Singh's late equaliser helps India secure a draw in their opening Super 4s game at the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) on 18th Oct. pic.twitter.com/ZV8xyAnOdK — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 18, 2017

Players have to step up

The likes of Sardar, Harmanpreet, Akashdeep and captain Manpreet Singh have to step up their game if India want to lift the trophy on Sunday. With a World Cup coming up in a year’s time, India have a lot of work to do if they are to be taken as serious title contenders.

Manpreet failed to captialise on a penalty corner in the first quarter. Instead of going for goal, Harmanpreet attempted a different set piece with Ramandeep Singh’s shot at goal being blocked by Korean defenders.

Akashdeep had a forgettable day in front of the goalpost with the striker missing two clear chances. A chance in the 40th minute saw Amit Rohidas assist Akashdeep Singh in the circle but the forward could not connect his stick to the ball due to which, in the counter-attack, Korea scored their first goal. He missed a sitter in the first quarter as well, which may have led to a different score line at the end of the game.

India need to up the ante as they gear up to face Malaysia on Thursday.