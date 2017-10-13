Indian hockey

India vs Korea Asia Cup, three talking points: Draw exposes India’s vulnerability and lapses

Manpreet Singh’s men were held 1-1 by the defending champions in the Super 4s clash.

by 
Hockey India

India’s unbeaten run in the 2017 Asia Cup was under serious threat when they took on defending champions Korea in Dhaka on Wednesday. Sjoerd Marijne’s side salvaged a 1-1 draw after Gurjant Singh’s struck a last-minute equaliser against an upbeat Korean team.

However, the draw exposed India’s defensive lapses during the match, and also their vulnerability against a quicker opposition.

Here are the talking points from an average performance by India:

Defensive lapses

Throughout the tournament the Indian defence has held its ground. This can be justified by the fact that before facing Korea, India had conceded just two goals in the three group-stage matches. However, the defensive line was tested with Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Dipsan Tirkey failing to contain the Korean players. Even with Sardar Singh in their ranks, the defence failed to keep up pace with Korea’s counter-attack, which was quick and precise.

Midfielders Harmanpreet Singh and SK Uthappa were also seen trying to breakaway with the ball from Korean goal scorer Jung-jun Lee, who drew first blood in the third quarter. With the Hockey World League final around the corner, India have to mend their defensive woes if they are to beat teams ranked higher to them. Korea, who are ranked 13th in the world, gave India a run for their money on Wednesday.

Gurjant the saviour

The Indian forwards comprising SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Chinglensana Singh failed to get going against Korea at the Moulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium. They failed to penetrate the Korean defence despite Harmanpreet and captain Manpreet Singh executing some brilliant set plays. With a 1-0 deficit on the scoreboard, Marijne brought in Gurjant Singh and withdrew goalkeeper Suraj Karkera with under five minutes left on the clock in the final quarter.

The moved turned out to be a masterstroke as the 22-year-old striker from Punjab scored the equaliser for India. Gurjant scored from a rebound after his initial shot was saved by the Korean goalkeeper to make it 1-1 with a minute to go before the final whistle. However, with crucial games against Malaysia and Pakistan up next, Marijne has his task cut out.

Players have to step up

The likes of Sardar, Harmanpreet, Akashdeep and captain Manpreet Singh have to step up their game if India want to lift the trophy on Sunday. With a World Cup coming up in a year’s time, India have a lot of work to do if they are to be taken as serious title contenders.

Manpreet failed to captialise on a penalty corner in the first quarter. Instead of going for goal, Harmanpreet attempted a different set piece with Ramandeep Singh’s shot at goal being blocked by Korean defenders.

Akashdeep had a forgettable day in front of the goalpost with the striker missing two clear chances. A chance in the 40th minute saw Amit Rohidas assist Akashdeep Singh in the circle but the forward could not connect his stick to the ball due to which, in the counter-attack, Korea scored their first goal. He missed a sitter in the first quarter as well, which may have led to a different score line at the end of the game.

India need to up the ante as they gear up to face Malaysia on Thursday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.