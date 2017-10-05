Fifa U-17 World Cup: Ghana prove too strong for fellow African side Niger, to face Mali in quarters

Two-time champions Ghana outplayed fellow African side Niger 2-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the Fifa U-17 World Cup on Wednesday.

Goals by captain Eric Ayiah off a penalty in the first half added time and substitute Richard Danso in the 90th minute helped Ghana triumph in their round of 16 game at the DY Patil Stadium after dominating play almost right through.

Ghana will take on African champions Mali in a repeat of their continental qualifying event final in the quarterfinals on October 21 in Guwahati.

Debutants Niger, who lost to Ghana 5-6 on penalties in the African U-17 tournament in May, had to defend stoutly against the fleet-footed Ghana trio of captain Eric Ayiah, Edmund Arko-Mensah and Emmanuel Toko.

The losing team’s stand-out performer was their goalkeeper Khaled Lawali who time and again came to his side’s rescue to stop goal- bound shots with his agility and positional sense.

In fact, the excellent goal-keeping by Lawali and robust defending by the back four kept the two-time champions at bay for almost the entire first half till they conceded a penalty in the added time.

Ghana continued to hold sway in the second half although they lost defender Bismark Owusu because of an injury.

The agility of Lawali kept them from increasing the lead early on. But Ghana eventually got their second goal, which came from a peach of an effort, off a long range shot by substitute Richard Danso who unleashed a right-footer that went past the palms of a leaping Lawali to bulge the net.