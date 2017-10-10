2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa U-17 World Cup: Brazil outclass Honduras to set up quarter-final clash against Germany

The South American giants maintained their winning streak with a clinical 3-0 victory.

by 
Fifa/via Twitter

Striker Brenner struck twice as Brazil maintained their winning streak by thrashing Honduras 3-0 to set up a potentially high-octane quarter-final clash against Germany in the Fifa under-17 World Cup on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Seeking their fourth title, Brazil lived up to expectations by winning all their group matches. They brushed aside the challenge of Honduras with an overwhelmingly dominating display in the pre-quarterfinal clash.

Brenner struck in the 11th and 56th minutes while Marcos Antonio scored the third goal in the 44th minute as Brazil notched up their biggest win of the tournament. They had beaten Spain (2-1), North Korea (2-0) and Niger (2-0) to top Group D.

With the crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium overwhelming supporting the Brazilians, Honduras attack were few and far between though they hit the goalpost twice, once in each half. Honduras had scored at least a goal in their three Group E matches but were unable to do it on Wednesday.

Brazil will now travel to Kolkata to take on Germany in the quarter-finals on October 22. Germany had produced a clinical performance while beating Colombia 4-0 in the pre- quarterfinals on October 16 in New Delhi.

Alan to the fore

Attacking midfielder Alan, who sat out of Brazil’s final group game against Niger as a precautionary measure after receiving a yellow card in the previous match, returned and set up the first goal for the South American champions.

He cut into the Honduras box from the right and had a one-on-one with Wesley before releasing the ball for Brenner to calmly slot it past the goalkeeper for his second goal of the tournament. Brazil continued to dominate with their quick passing football and they had two chances very soon but Paulinho and Alan’s shots were save by Honduras goalkeeper Alex Rivera in the 14th and 21st minutes.

Honduras were denied an equaliser against the run of play in the 32nd minute as Luis Palma’s shot from a difficult angle on the right side of the box beat the goalkeeper but hit the upright bar. Brazil doubled the lead just before half time with midfielder Marcos Antonio scoring his first goal of the tournament with a deft left footer off a beautiful Paulinho through pass which sliced open the Honduras defence.

Honduras coach Jose Valladares brought in Kenneth Martinez and Joshua Canales after half time in search of goals but Brazil did not put their feet off the pedal and made the scoreline 3-0 in the 56th minute.

Wesley did all the spadework as he cut into the right side of the Honduras box and his tussle with a defender resulted to the ball landing nicely for Brenner to fire in an opportunistic strike for his second goal of the match and third of the tournament. In the 70th minute, Honduras were again denied a consolation goal as Carlos Mejia hit the left post with a left-footed shot from outside the box.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.