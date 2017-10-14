Champions League

Eden Hazard rescues point for struggling Chelsea in six-goal thriller against Roma

The English champions blew a two-goal first-half lead as Aleksandar Kolarov led the Italians to a stirring fightback.

by 
Chelsea FC

Eden Hazard came to Chelsea’s rescue after his side blew a two-goal lead in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte’s team looked on course for a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge thanks to first-half goals from David Luiz and Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

But Roma’s Aleksandar Kolarov struck before half-time to spark a stirring fightback from the Serie A side.

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko bagged a brace after the interval to give Roma the lead, only for Hazard to spare Chelsea’s blushes with a late leveller.

Chelsea remain two points clear of Roma at the top of Group C, but this was the latest in a growing list of alarming displays from the Premier League champions. “It was a difficult game against a good team. We suffered in possession and it wasn’t easy in the first half, despite scoring two goals,” Conte said.

“The change of the system wasn’t good, but when you are in a difficult situation sometimes you have to improvise.”

Brazil defender Luiz had been missing in action during that Roma raid, but the part-time midfielder recovered his bearings to put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute.

Stealing possession inside the Roma half, Luiz initially tried a defence-splitting pass, but when that was blocked, he seized on the rebound and curled a fine first-time finish past Alisson from 20 yards.

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan wasted a golden chance to equalise when he shot straight at Thibaut Courtois.

That miss seemed fatal for Roma when Hazard scored Chelsea’s second in the 37th minute.

It was Hazard who started the attack, pouncing in midfield and picking out Morata. While Morata sized up his options, Hazard was sprinting into the Roma area, where he met his team-mate’s deft cross with a cool close-range finish.

Warning signs

Hazard’s first club goal of the season should have put Chelsea on cruise control, but they remained far from convincing and Roma were back in the game three minutes later.

Kolarov took possession wide on the left edge of the Chelsea area, surged past Cesar Azpilicueta and blasted a fierce strike that deflected in off Andreas Christensen.

Conte responded to Chelsea’s struggles by sending on Pedro for Luiz and moving Cesc Fabregas into a more defensive midfield role.

But the switch failed to stem the tide and Roma equalised thanks to Dzeko’s moment of magic in the 64th minute. Federico Fazio spotted Dzeko’s run and lofted a perfectly-weighted high pass that dipped into the Bosnian’s path.

Dzeko contorted his body in mid-air to meet the ball with a sublime volley that flashed past Courtois. Conte’s side were stunned, but Dzeko wasn’t finished yet and he put Roma ahead in the 70th minute.

Kolarov’s inswinging free-kick caught Chelsea flat-footed and Dzeko headed home from close-range. But, just as Chelsea looked sunk, Hazard bailed them out, ghosting into the Roma area to equalise with a glancing header from Pedro’s 75th-minute cross.

Brief scores:

  • Chelsea 3 (Luiz 11, Hazard 37, 75) drew with AS Roma 3 (Kolarov 40, Dzeko 64, 70)
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.