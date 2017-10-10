Champions League

Eden Hazard rescues point for struggling Chelsea in six-goal thriller against Roma

The English champions blew a two-goal first-half lead as Aleksandar Kolarov led the Italians to a stirring fightback.

by 
Chelsea FC

Eden Hazard came to Chelsea’s rescue after his side blew a two-goal lead in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte’s team looked on course for a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge thanks to first-half goals from David Luiz and Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

But Roma’s Aleksandar Kolarov struck before half-time to spark a stirring fightback from the Serie A side.

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko bagged a brace after the interval to give Roma the lead, only for Hazard to spare Chelsea’s blushes with a late leveller.

Chelsea remain two points clear of Roma at the top of Group C, but this was the latest in a growing list of alarming displays from the Premier League champions. “It was a difficult game against a good team. We suffered in possession and it wasn’t easy in the first half, despite scoring two goals,” Conte said.

“The change of the system wasn’t good, but when you are in a difficult situation sometimes you have to improvise.”

Brazil defender Luiz had been missing in action during that Roma raid, but the part-time midfielder recovered his bearings to put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute.

Stealing possession inside the Roma half, Luiz initially tried a defence-splitting pass, but when that was blocked, he seized on the rebound and curled a fine first-time finish past Alisson from 20 yards.

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan wasted a golden chance to equalise when he shot straight at Thibaut Courtois.

That miss seemed fatal for Roma when Hazard scored Chelsea’s second in the 37th minute.

It was Hazard who started the attack, pouncing in midfield and picking out Morata. While Morata sized up his options, Hazard was sprinting into the Roma area, where he met his team-mate’s deft cross with a cool close-range finish.

Warning signs

Hazard’s first club goal of the season should have put Chelsea on cruise control, but they remained far from convincing and Roma were back in the game three minutes later.

Kolarov took possession wide on the left edge of the Chelsea area, surged past Cesar Azpilicueta and blasted a fierce strike that deflected in off Andreas Christensen.

Conte responded to Chelsea’s struggles by sending on Pedro for Luiz and moving Cesc Fabregas into a more defensive midfield role.

But the switch failed to stem the tide and Roma equalised thanks to Dzeko’s moment of magic in the 64th minute. Federico Fazio spotted Dzeko’s run and lofted a perfectly-weighted high pass that dipped into the Bosnian’s path.

Dzeko contorted his body in mid-air to meet the ball with a sublime volley that flashed past Courtois. Conte’s side were stunned, but Dzeko wasn’t finished yet and he put Roma ahead in the 70th minute.

Kolarov’s inswinging free-kick caught Chelsea flat-footed and Dzeko headed home from close-range. But, just as Chelsea looked sunk, Hazard bailed them out, ghosting into the Roma area to equalise with a glancing header from Pedro’s 75th-minute cross.

Brief scores:

  • Chelsea 3 (Luiz 11, Hazard 37, 75) drew with AS Roma 3 (Kolarov 40, Dzeko 64, 70)
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.