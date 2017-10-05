International Cricket

Imam-ul-Haq hits century on debut as Pakistan win ODI series, defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Hasan Ali became the quickest bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan as his 5/34.

by 
ICC

Young opener Imam-ul-Haq, nephew of Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq, smashed a hundred on debut to guide his side to a seven-wicket win in the third One-day international against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Seamer Hasan Ali became the quickest bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan as his 5/34 saw Sri Lanka bowled out for 208 in 48.2 overs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Imam, whose uncle Inzamam is now a Pakistan selector, became only the second batsman from his country and 13th overall to score a hundred on ODI debut before he finally fell for 100 off 125 balls.

The 21-year-old hit two sixes and five fours as the nominal hosts wrapped up the series with two matches to spare. Saleem Elahi was the only other Pakistani to hit a debut hundred, also against Sri Lanka at Gujranwala in 1995.

A relieved Imam returned to the crease and completed his hundred. Mohammad Hafeez remained not out on 34, scoring the winning single.

Imam said his heart was in his mouth when he was given out. “I thought I had missed a great chance of scoring a hundred,” said Imam, who was also Pakistan’s top run-scorer when they reached the 2014 Under-19 World Cup final in the United Arab Emirates.

“But Hafeez told me to wait as the ball had touched the ground, so I am lucky and proud to have scored a hundred on my debut and that too with a record.”

Pakistan hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first match by 83 runs in Dubai and a 32-run victory in the second in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sri Lanka, who suffered their ninth straight ODI defeat, were loose with the bat. Hasan, 23, was ably assisted by leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2/37) as Sri Lanka, who won the toss and batted, lost their last nine wickets for only 106 runs.

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga (61) and Dickwella (18) put on 59 for the first wicket, but from 102/1 in the 26th over their innings was derailed by Pakistan’s bowlers. Shadab, Man-of-the-match for his 52 not out and 3/47 in the second game on Monday, had Dinesh Chandimal (19) leg-before and Tharanga caught in the deep.

The previous record was held by legendary paceman Waqar Younis, who took 27 ODIs to reach the mark. Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis holds the overall record of 19 matches.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.