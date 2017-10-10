Badminton

Saina Nehwal, K Srikanth overcome delays and tough opponents to reach Denmark Superseries quarters

Their matches were affected due to light issues in the stadium but both ensured a perfect Diwali day for India with contrasting wins to advance.

by 
Saina Nehwal & AFP

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth made it a perfect day for Indian shuttlers at the Denmark Superseries Premier Badminton tournament on Thursday as they overcame long delays due to lighting issues to join giant killer HS Prannoy in the quarterfinals.

Srikanth got the better of Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-13, 8-21, 21-18 to reach the men’s singles quarterfinals while Nehwal defeated Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20 21-13 to advance in women’s singles.

Earlier, Prannoy had set the ball rolling with an upset win over former world number one Lee Chong Wei at the start of the evening session in Odense but issues with lights on the court delayed the entire schedule thereafter.

Srikanth was particularly affected the most as his match against Jeon was halted for almost 45 minutes after one point of the third game was played due to lack of proper lights on Court 3. But to his credit, the world number eight Indian kept his cool and saw off a late surge from his opponent to reach the last eight.

The four-time Superseries champion looked like he would sail through the decider when he opened up a 18-10 lead. But Jin wasn’t willing to give up and closed the gap to just one point at 19-18.

Srikanth then used his trademark jump smash to earn a match point would have probably heaved a sigh of relief once Jin hit the shuttle in the net to clear his path to the quarterfinals.

He will now face world champion and local favourite Viktor Axelsen, who needed three match points and an hour and two minutes to get the better of qualifier Wei Nan 21-17, 10-21, 21-23.

Nehwal, who was scheduled to play next, had to however wait a lot longer to begin her second round as the organisers then decided to shift all the matches from Court 3 to Court 1 and 2.

The delay probably resulted in the world championship bronze medallist taking some time to get going as Jindapol stretched her in the opening game. But Nehwal was on a roll in the second and needed just 42 minutes to set up a quarterfinal clash against fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.