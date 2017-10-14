international tennis

‘I need to listen to my body and my team’: Nick Kyrgios ends season due to hip injury

The 22-year-old said that he made the decision keeping the Australian summer of 2018 in mind.

by 
David W Cerny/Reuters

Volatile Australian Nick Kyrgios became the latest high-profile tennis star to bring an early end to his season on Thursday with the 22-year-old surrendering to his long-standing hip injury. The world no 20 said he was withdrawing from the remainder of the campaign in the hope of being fully fit for a fresh assault on the 2018 Australian Open in January.

“Unfortunately due to the reoccurence of my hip injury which I originally suffered at Queen’s, I am shutting down my season to make sure I can rehab and prepare as best as I possibly can for the Australian summer,” Kyrgios said in a statement on Twitter. “Unless I want this to escalate into an injury that requires surgery, I need to listen to my body and my team.” He added: “This year hasn’t been as successful as I would have liked, especially at the Slams. “It’s no secret that I have had some sad moments to deal with away from the court which have added to my disappointments throughout the year.”

Kyrgios joins Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka in being unable to complete the season while former world number four Tomas Berdych also ended his 2017 campaign on Thursday with a back injury. Kyrgios will miss next week’s Swiss Indoors in Basel and the Paris Masters, which starts on October 30. His last match was on Wednesday when he lost in he second round in Antwerp to Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium.

Last week, he was fined $10,000 after storming off midway through his first-round match at the Shanghai Masters. That incident followed him being hit with a point penalty in losing the final in Beijing to Rafael Nadal. Earlier this year, Kyrgios shelved the start of his clay court season to return to Australia after his grandfather passed away.

Kyrgios endured a bittersweet season on the court, losing in the second round of the Australian and French Opens before first round exits at Wimbledon and the US Open. But he also made the final of the Cincinnati Masters and helped Australia reach the Davis Cup semi-finals.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.