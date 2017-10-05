EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Everton fan accused of punching Lyon players during ill-tempered Europa League match

Eyewitnesses from the French side claim that the fan physically assaulted goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and Mouctar Diakhaby.

by 
Andrew Yates/Reuters

Struggling Everton could face Uefa sanctions after a supporter holding a young child appeared to punch a Lyon player in a stormy Europa League clash at Goodison Park on Thursday. The French side won the game 2-1 but the result was overshadowed by a mass brawl in the second half when Everton skipper Ashley Williams pushed visiting goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

In the ensuing melee, an Everton fan appeared to punch Lopes with one hand while holding a child in the other. “There was a supporter who punched him, I think it’s not normal,” said Lyon striker Bertrand Traore who went on to score the winning goal. “In those moments, we have to help each other, stay as a team, that’s what I tried to do,” added the Burkina Faso player.

The supporter also appeared to strike defender Mouctar Diakhaby. Under-pressure Everton boss Ronald Koeman attempted to play down the incident. “I do not know what happened. It started with Ashley and another defender from Lyon, there were a lot of players implicated.”

Wales defender Williams was fortunate to avoid a red card before going on to head in his team’s equaliser. “It’s what happens, it’s football. It is what it is,” Williams told BT Sport. “It’s high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times.”

Investigations underway, one suspect found

British police, on Friday, said that they are investigating crowd trouble at the previous evening’s Europa League match at Goodison Park, during which an Everton fan holding a child appeared to strike a Lyon player. Thursday’s ugly scenes erupted after Ashley Williams barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes midway through the second half of the 2-1 victory for the away side.

“Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October,” they said in a statement. “Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed.”

Everton said they have identified one of the supporters involved in the disturbance and that individual would be banned from Goodison Park, though it was not immediately clear if it was the fan holding the child. Both clubs are also expected to be subject to disciplinary proceedings from European governing body Uefa following the melee.

