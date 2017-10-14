Indian Football

17 players from Under-17 World Cup squad among 29 probables for AFC Under-19 qualifiers

Four players from Bengaluru B have also been called up for the AFC U19 qualifiers to be held in Saudi Arabia in early November.

by 
AIFF Media

Luis Norton de Matos, head coach of the Indian Under-19 team has summoned 29 probables for the preparatory camp being held in New Delhi for the forthcoming AFC U-19 qualifiers to be held in Saudi Arabia early next month.

Among the 29 probables are 17 of the 21-strong Under-17 squad which played the World Cup with Sunny Dhaliwal, Namit Deshpande, Mohammed Shahjahan and Hendry Antonay the only ones to miss out.

Mohammed Nawaz, who was part of the final six players culled from the Under-17 squad prior to the World Cup, also made the cut this time as third choice goalkeeper.

The rest of the squad comprises of other players picked from the AIFF Elite Academy as well as the existing Under-19 team. Among the rest are also four players who will be part of Bengaluru B’s squad this season as the team could play in the I-League division two this season, defenders Amal Das and Namgyal Bhutia, midfielder Naorem Roshan Singh and striker Edmund Lalrindika.

Another talent to look out is ex-DSK midfielder Pranjal Bhumij, who played in the I-League last season.

India, who have been clubbed with hosts Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Turkmenistan in Group D, play their first match against Saudi Arabia on November 4 followed by matches against Yemen and Turkmenistan on on November 6 and 8 respectively.

The contingent will be leaving Delhi on October 25 to Doha where they will be playing a practice match against Qatar U-19 National Team on October 28 before proceeding to Dammam, Saudi Arabia for the AFC U-19 Qualifiers.

List of probables

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahil Panwar, Deepak Tangri, Amal Das, Namgyal Bhutia, Asish Rai

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Lalengmawia, Komal Thatal, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Naorem Roshan Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Abhishek Haldar, Princeton Rebello

Forwards: Aniket Jadhav, Rahim Ali, Lalawampuia, Edmund Lalrindika

