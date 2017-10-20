Premier League

Preview: Unstoppable City host Burnley, Chelsea need lift, character test for Arsenal

Pep Guardiola’s side are two points clear of second-placed Manchester United as they chase a first English title since 2014.

by 
Champions League

Manchester City will be aiming to continue their recent scintillating form when the free-scoring Premier League leaders host Burnley on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are two points clear of second-placed Manchester United as they chase a first English title since 2014.

While City have been finding the net at a record-breaking rate, champions Chelsea are stuck in a rut and lie nine points off the top ahead of their clash with Watford.

Here are five things to look out for in the Premier League this weekend:

Can anyone stop sparkling City?

Inspired by Kevin de Bruyne’s majestic form, Manchester City have taken the Premier League by storm and Burnley could be the next lambs to the slaughter.

City’s 7-2 rout of Stoke City last weekend made them the first English top-flight team to score 29 times in their first eight games since Everton in 1894-’95.

De Bruyne has been key to City’s surge – the Belgian’s 32 assists are the most by any Premier League player in the period since September 2015.

Adding Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling to the mix is almost cruel on City’s opponents.

“We play in a flow at the moment. It’s not just me. It’s wonderful to see the goals,” De Bruyne said.

Conte must lift Chelsea mood

Without a win in three games in all competitions, Chelsea are in danger of being cast adrift in the title race as the injury bug bites hard at Stamford Bridge.

Having already lost N’Golo Kante, Victor Moses and Danny Drinkwater to injuries, Blues boss Antonio Conte could have done without David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Gary Cahill suffering knocks in the midweek clash against Roma.

Add in Roma’s fightback from two down to earn a 3-3 draw and it was all too much for Conte, who lashed out at Jose Mourinho’s criticism of managers who complain about injuries.

Ahead of fourth-placed Watford’s visit to the Bridge, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta reflected the frustration, saying: “The mood at the moment is not the best. We have to get back to winning ways.”

Euro stars Spurs threaten Reds revival

Fresh from their impressive 1-1 draw at European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur will pose a severe threat to Liverpool’s hopes of building on their much-needed demolition of Maribor.

Matching Madrid blow for blow showed Tottenham deserve to be ranked among Europe’s heavyweights and their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris believes Mauricio Pochettino’s team, unbeaten in their last 10 games, are coming of age.

“There is a great potential in the squad and I am looking forward to seeing this development,” he said.

Liverpool eased the pressure on boss Jurgen Klopp with a 7-0 win against Slovenian minnows Maribor, but, back in domestic action, they have no margin for error after one win in their last five league games.

Mourinho makes case for defence

In the opening weeks of the season, Manchester United were playing with such a stylish swagger that it was briefly possible to believe Mourinho had changed his spots at last.

But Mourinho, the modern game’s ultimate pragmatist, has reverted to type over the last week, hatching safety-first game-plans for United’s goalless draw at Liverpool and the 1-0 win at Benfica.

With another away game coming up at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, it will be intriguing to see if Mourinho allows his players more freedom against a less intimidating opponent.

United midfielder Nemanja Matic has total faith in his boss. “Mourinho is a brand, and the best coach I’ve ever worked with,” he said.

Arsenal, Everton face character test

With fragile Arsenal accused of lacking “cojones” and Everton in the midst of a malaise that threatens Ronald Koeman’s job security, Sunday’s meeting of two troubled teams will serve as a referendum on their immediate futures.

Watford striker Troy Deeney’s claim that sixth-placed Arsenal can’t cope with a physical approach rubbed salt into the wounds of the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat last weekend.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere disagrees, saying: “I look around this team and you can’t question our character.”

Koeman, whose team are just two points above the relegation zone, would dearly love to prove Wilshere wrong as Everton try to win for just the third time in the league this season.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.