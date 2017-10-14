‘If not India, I’d like to play for another country’: Sreesanth after reimposition of life ban

Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth on Thursday said that he was ready to relocate to another country to continue playing cricket. The comments were made two days after the Kerala High Court decided to restore the life ban that was imposed on him by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his alleged role in the Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.
“I have been banned by the BCCI but not by the ICC (International Cricket Council),” Sreesanth told Asianet News. “If not for India, I would like to play for another country as I am 34 years old now and I can go on only for another six years. For someone who loves cricket, I just want to play.”
Sreesanth had earlier already tried to engineer a move to play in a Scottish league but failed to receive a go-ahead from the BCCI. The Kerala pacer, though, still harboured hopes of playing for his state. “Irrespective of what people think, BCCI is a private body,” he said. “I would like to represent Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. It’s my dream to win the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy for my state. The rest is in [the board’s] hands.”
Sreesanth also did not rule out an inside job playing its part in what he’d described as the “worst decision ever” by the Kerala High Court. “Court’s order was to not interfere in BCCI’s decisions,” he said. “I feel there was a conspiracy [against me].”
In August, the Kerala High Court had lifted the ban imposed by the BCCI following Sreesanth’s appeal. However, the board filed a counter-affidavit in the court.