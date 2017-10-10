Premier League

Leicester City players ‘want answers’ over Shakespeare sacking, claims new caretaker manager

Michael Appleton described the atmosphere among the squad as ‘cheesed off’ and ‘raw’ when he took his first training session.

by 
Reuters Staff

Leicester City caretaker manager Michael Appleton believes the owners of the former Premier League champions could face questions from players over Craig Shakespeare’s sacking.

Appleton was placed in charge following Shakespeare’s dismissal on Tuesday and described the atmosphere among the squad as “cheesed off” and “raw” when he took his first training session.

He said he was unable to answer the questions the players had about why Shakespeare was dismissed and did not rule out the possibility of one or more senior players in the group requesting answers from the Thai owners.

“Obviously the meeting before we went out to training was a little bit raw,” said Appleton, whose first game as boss is at Swansea on Saturday.

“The lads were a little bit cheesed off first thing and a bit down in the dumps in the meeting that we had in the media room. People were disappointed and wanted questions answered but I’m not the person for that.

“From my point of view it’s all the questions that are for certain senior members and not myself. I didn’t release Craig and I’m not sure of the reasons why.”

‘No indication’

Shakespeare was sacked after Monday’s 1-1 home draw with West Brom left 2015-16 champions Leicester without a win in six Premier League matches, languishing in relegation zone in the table’s bottom three.

But Appleton said he had not felt any indication from the owners that Shakespeare was under pressure.

“No, no there wasn’t,” he said. You would expect some sort of indication, he said, “but I can assure you no there wasn’t”.

Appleton hopes any players who feel Shakespeare was hard done by can channel that emotion into helping Leicester to a much-needed win against Swansea.

“There’s no doubt about it that Craig had an incredible relationship with everybody at the football club,” he said.

“These players want to win games, they want to win games of football for their manager, and if what’s happened over the last couple of days is the motivation that they need to get the three points, then great.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.