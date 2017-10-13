Big Bash League: Australia’s Chris Lynn signs million-dollar contract with Brisbane Heat

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn signed a new massive five-year deal with Big Bash League franchise Brisbane Heat, according to reports. The franchise has called it ‘the biggest deal in BBL history’. However, the exact terms of the contract are not clear with reports saying that it could make Lynn BBL’s first million-dollar player.
Lynn began his BBL career with the Heat, scoring 1459 runs at an average of 39.43 and a strike rate of 155.04. He had a phenomenal 2016-17 season, scoring 309 runs in five innings while only being dismissed twice, at a strike rate of 177.58.
Lynn, who sustained a left shoulder injury while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s IPL, underwent a surgery in July. He previously suffered three shoulder injuries during the last two years.
The Heat have also announced two-year deals for coaches Daniel Vettori and Shane Bond.
“The fact we have locked-up Dan and Shane and a good proportion of our squad for the next few years bodes well for the future,’’ Lynn told the Heat’s website.
Lynn also observed that it has been quite an experience to play alongside Heat’s captain, Brendon McCullum. Under McCullum’s leadership, Heat reached the semi-finals last year.
“To be in the same side as a legend like Brendon McCullum and enjoy some success along the way made it even more memorable,” he said.